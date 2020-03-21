There's A Lot To Like About Mastermyne Group Limited's (ASX:MYE) Upcoming AU$0.02 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of April.

Mastermyne Group's upcoming dividend is AU$0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Mastermyne Group has a trailing yield of approximately 7.1% on its current stock price of A$0.56. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Mastermyne Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Mastermyne Group

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Mastermyne Group paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 70% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Mastermyne Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Mastermyne Group paid out over the last 12 months.

ASX:MYE Historical Dividend Yield, March 21st 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Story continues

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Mastermyne Group's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Mastermyne Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past ten years, Mastermyne Group has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Mastermyne Group worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Mastermyne Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.