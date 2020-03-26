There's A Lot To Like About Holmen AB (publ)'s (STO:HOLM B) Upcoming kr7.00 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Holmen AB (publ) (STO:HOLM B) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of April.

Holmen's next dividend payment will be kr7.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr7.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Holmen stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of SEK274.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Holmen's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Holmen is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Holmen's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

OM:HOLM B Historical Dividend Yield March 26th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Holmen has grown its earnings rapidly, up 58% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Holmen has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Holmen for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Holmen, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Holmen (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

