There's A Lot To Like About Guess?'s (NYSE:GES) Upcoming US$0.30 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Guess?'s shares on or after the 5th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.20 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Guess? has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of $24.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Guess? has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Guess?'s payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Guess? has grown its earnings rapidly, up 46% a year for the past five years. Guess? is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Guess? has delivered 4.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Guess? is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Guess? an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Guess? is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Guess? looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Guess? looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Guess? has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

