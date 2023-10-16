There's a lot you don't know about pumpkins

Did you know that Norfolk, Ont., is home to the largest crop of pumpkins produced in Canada? With over 40 farms growing more than 4,000 acres of pumpkins, it seems like the perfect patch!

And that’s just the beginning—here are a few more things you likely didn't know about pumpkins!

Pumpkins are native to North America, and they are believed to have started growing first in Mexico.

Pumpkins start as edible flowers, which then grow into the study orange crop! A pumpkin is considered a fruit.

Each pumpkin contains about 500 seeds; you can roast and eat them for a tasty snack that's high in iron.

There are over 45 different types of pumpkins; you can find them in red, yellow, classic orange, and even white.

Atlantic Giants are the largest variety of pumpkin; they can grow up to 50 pounds a day. These are the ones that break world records!

Pumpkins were not the original Jack-o-lantern! The Irish first started this tradition with turnips!

And lastly, a pumpkin-picking secret... This section of the pumpkin is called a peduncle. You’ll want to find one with a sturdy stem, as this can indicate a good-quality pumpkin.

Rich colour and overall firmness also tell you you have selected a healthy, long-lasting treasure! To learn more about how to pick the best pumpkin at the patch, watch the video below!

