There's a New LaCroix Flavor Hitting Retailers in March: Cherry Blossom

la croix

LaCroix

LaCroix is adding a new flavor to its line of beloved sparkling waters.

The beverage band on Monday celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing the launch of its newest flavor: Cherry Blossom!

"Our gift to you," the brand wrote on Instagram of the drink, described as "a botanical twist of sweet and tart, the dazzling taste of blossoming Spring!"

Available at select retailers nationwide starting in March, the distinctive new offering fits LaCroix's mission of "unique flavor, good health, and love," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"For centuries, the cherry blossom has represented freshness, splendor and delicate beauty," the spokesperson said. "The flavor of LaCroix Cherry Blossom uniquely 'blooms' with the bliss, fragrance and calming essence of this brilliant flower."

RELATED: What's the Difference Between Sparkling Water and Seltzer?

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Partners with S.Pellegrino on New Campaign and Special 'Stan Pellegrino' Bottle

Cherry Blossom is one of core flavors LaCroix offers, alongside Beach Plum, Guava São Paulo, Black Razzberry, LimonCello, Pastèque, Hi-Biscus!, Key Lime, Tangerine, Apricot, Mango, Passionfruit, Coconut, Pamplemousse, Peach-Pear, Berry, Razz-Cranberry, Orange, Lemon, Lime, and their flavor-free Pure.

The brand also has two other lines, Cúrate and NiCola, each with their own unique flavors.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LaCroix has been around since 1981, but the sparkling, zero-calorie, sugar-free beverage developed a national cult following over the past few years amid plummeting soda sales.

In response, the Midwestern brand expanded their marketing and increased their flavor profile, going from six varieties in 2004 to the 20+ they have now, according to Vox, who did a deep dive of the brand's road to success in 2016. Sales of the drink tripled in suit, catapulting it to one the best selling sparkling water brands on the market.