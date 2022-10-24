There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

Eliana Dockterman
·3 min read

Emily Carey and Milly Alcock in <i>House of the Dragon</i> Credit - Ollie Upton—HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon, but Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) gifts Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, then Emma D’Arcy) a page from a book that the two erstwhile friends discussed way back in Episode 1 of the show.

Alicent’s father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) travels to Dragonstone to offer Rhaenyra terms of peace. If Rhaenyra bends the knee to Alicent’s son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aegon will let Rhaenyra keep Dragonstone. Otto also hands Rhaenyra an envelope. Rhaenyra opens it and pulls out a folded-up page torn from a book.

Read More: How House of the Dragon’s First Dragon Fight Differs From the Books

If that page looks familiar, it’s because Alicent read it to Rhaenyra at the beginning of the season while the two sat under a tree in King’s Landing. The passage in the history book pertained to Princess Nymeria—who, yes, is the namesake of Arya’s direwolf in Game of Thrones and is an all-around pretty badass lady.

Rhaenyra appears to be paying little attention to the lesson, but when Alicent grows fed up and walks away, Rhaenyra begins rattling off facts about Princess Nymeria. Princess Nymeria of Rhoyne led 10,000 ships across the Narrow Sea to escape Valyrian enemies. She married Mors Martell of Dorne and burned her fleet to prove to her people that they would no longer be on the run.

Read More: What to Know About the Dragon Daemon Was Singing to on House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra tears the page out of the book and hands it to Alicent “so she’ll remember it.” On its face, Alicent’s decision to send that page back to Rhaenyra signals that she does remember a time when the two were friends.

But if only Alicent had read up more on Nymeria, she might understand the irony of her own actions. Though Rhaenyra does not say so in that scene under the tree, Nymeria’s house, after years of conquest, took over Dorne, and Nymeria ruled as Princess of Dorne for more two decades. She survived over a dozen assassination attempts, quelled two different rebellions, and drove back a couple of invasions. She abolished gender-based succession in Dorne, and her eldest daughter succeeded her.

It’s a little rich for Alicent to send Rhaenyra a history of a ruler who abolished gender-based succession—after leading a coup to place her son on the throne based on the premise that his elder sister should not inherit the crown. (It was equally eye roll inducing when Alicent told the Queen Who Never Was, Rhaenys, last week that she was better suited to rule than Viserys while simultaneously lobbying Rhaenys to support her drunken son Aegon II’s clain to the Iron Throne.)

Read More: Breaking Down the Complex Targaryen Family Tree on House of the Dragon

As Rhaenys observers, Alicent seems incapable of imagining herself throwing off the shackles of the patriarchy and would prefer to simply create a window in her prison. If only she read more of that history book about Nymeria for inspiration.

Latest Stories

  • WHL roundup: Rebels blank Raiders 3-0 to record 10th straight win

    RED DEER, Alta. — The unbeaten Red Deer Rebels, listed 10th in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings, won their 10th game of the Western Hockey League season in style on Saturday, blanking the Prince Albert Raiders 3-0 at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Jayden Grubbe, Jace Isley and Jhett Larson scored for the Rebels, who improved their record to 10-0-0-0. Rhett Stoesser made 23 saves for the shutout. The Raiders slipped to 3-7-2-0 with the loss. --- GIANTS 6 ROYALS 5 (OT) VICTORIA, B.C.

  • How House of the Dragon ’s First Dragon Fight Differs From the Books

    The Dance of the Dragons is finally underway.

  • Maisie Williams calls Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘biggest film disappointment of the year’

    ‘Game of Thrones’ actor explained why she thought Marvel film wasn’t very good

  • What to Know About the Dragon Daemon Was Singing to on House of the Dragon

    He's known as "Bronze Fury," because of his bronze wings.

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act. Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the arg

  • I Hated My Breasts And Was Afraid To Show Them To Dates. Here's What Happened When I Did.

    "I worried that the man I was starting to like would be disappointed or repulsed ... I needed to warn him so he wouldn’t be surprised at what he saw or touched."

  • House of the Dragon, finale review: a gory triumph – bar one unacceptably sadistic scene

    The scales seemed tipped against House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic) when the Game of Thrones spin-off first swooped onto our screens.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.