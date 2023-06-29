There's A Grim Reason Why UK Sunsets Look So Great Right Now

There's quite a depressing reason the sunset looks so incredible right now.

There's quite a depressing reason the sunset looks so incredible right now.

Have you noticed UK sunsets (and sunrises) have been looking especially vivid this week?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it’s not just you. There’s a reason for it – but it’s not one that’s going to fill you with joy.

🌅It looks like we'll have some lovely sunsets and sunrises over the next few days in the UK.



📷If you have one, take a (landscape) photo and tag me & @gmb and we might show on air. pic.twitter.com/4FyQ1JxBeI — Laura Tobin. (@Lauratobin1) June 26, 2023

Sunrise on snowdon on Sunday 🌞 pic.twitter.com/wqQq7V0umN — Olly Hinchy (@olly_hinchy) June 26, 2023

Taken looking out to the Isle of Arran - Ian Hulme pic.twitter.com/M165oDmCIQ — Ian Hulme (@IanHulme2) June 26, 2023

It all stems from the smoke which is blowing across from the wildfires in North America and filled up UK skies.

Canada has struggled with hundreds of blazes across June, exacerbated by the heat.

While the country often has wildfires, this year they seem to be particularly potent.

This already had a knock-on effect for New York and other cities on the US’s northeast coast earlier this month, when the skies there turned an ominous, hazy orange for several days, which social media dubbed apocalyptic.

But now it’s arrived in the UK after strong atmospheric winds have pushed it across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Met Office caught the smoke’s movement in a series of alarming satellite images, as you can see below.

Satellite images from around sunrise this morning have picked up an area of smoke currently lying across the UK



The smoke can be traced back to the wildfires in North America and over the last day or so have given us some vivid sunrises and sunsets 🌅 pic.twitter.com/ZEGj0wtXbk — Met Office (@metoffice) June 29, 2023

So, the sunsets are extra beautiful because all the colours which make up the sunlight refract differently.

Reds and oranges have longer wavelengths, meaning these colours are enhanced by the smoke, while blues and violets have shorter wavelengths, so they’re not as visible and get cut off by the particles.

US-based meteorologist Daphne Thompson explained to CPR News that smoke puts extra particles into the atmosphere, meaning the red light is “scattering over even more of those particles” – which explains the very red sunsets and sunrises people have seen in the UK.

Story continues

Meanwhile, those in the US and Canada have been urged to limit outdoor activities where they can if they live in areas particularly affected by the smoke.

More than a million Americans have also been encouraged to wear a mask outside, as authorities issue air quality alerts until midnight tonight, from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to Michigan, New York and the East Coast.

The smoke can be dangerous because it can cause shortness of breath and irritated eyes, as well as worsen asthma and heart disease, in severe cases.

Related...