There's a Comfy and Cozy Footwear Style for Everyone in UGG's FW23 Collection

UGG has revealed its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign titled "Feels Like UGG," featuring a group of leading creatives celebrating the brand's iconic heritage styles. The global campaign aims to highlight the positive feelings that wearing UGG brings.

The editorial stars trailblazing individuals such as designer Feng Chen Wang, supermodel Aweng Chuol, illustrator Monica Ahanonu, activist-philanthropist Anya Dillard, athletes Cesar and Douglas Diaz, model and actress Kōki, and life coach Amy Lee, wearing UGG's cozy footwear in the campaign.

The first release of the season introduces updated designs, including new platforms, colors, oversized styles and eco-friendly materials. Highlights include the bold Tazz, the elevated Classic Ultra Mini Platform, the comfortable Neumel with its thick tongue and wide laces, and the striking Classic Brellah Mini with its synthetic patent upper.

All the featured styles from the campaign are now available for purchase on UGG's website. Explore the "Feels Like UGG" campaign for the FW23 collection in the gallery above.

