There's a new apple hybrid that's both 'firm and tasty.' And the public gets to name it

A bushel of WA 64 apples.

WA 64, a new apple hybrid, needs a real name. And Washington State University thinks you, the public, might be able to help pick the best one.

Washington State was granted a “plant patent” for the creation, but is now looking to develop a “trademark name for the fruit of WA 64,” which is where you come in, according to WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences.

Participating in the “WA 64 Naming Contest” will not only give the public the chance to make up a name for the “attractive pink blushed apple." Participants also enter the running for a bunch of prizes if their name wins out.

Here’s what we know about the apple-themed contest, including prizes, guidelines, and dates of entry.

What makes this apple hybrid so unique?

Well, for one, it's a long time in the making.

WA 64 was made in 1998 at the Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center in Wenatchee, Washington.

The apple is a cross between a Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink, or Pink Lady, producing an apple that is “both firm and tasty,” according to the university.

WA 64 is “small to medium, and round with 40 to 70% of the surface covered with a pink blush over a yellow background. It colors well if exposed to direct light.”

The unnamed apple has “exceptional eating characteristics” in terms of crispiness, juiciness and hardness, the university says.

“WA 64 is slightly less hard but considerably crisper and juicier than Cripps Pink. Comparisons with Honeycrisp show that WA 64 is harder and is slightly less crisp and juicy,” meaning that its sweetness and acidity falls somewhere between those of its two parents.

How does the ‘WA 64 Naming Contest’ work?

A variety of apples that were available in the produce section of a new Kroger store in Collierville, Tenn.

All you have to do to enter the “WA 64 Naming Contest” is to fill out an online survey with your contact information, whether you are affiliated with the university and of course, your suggested name.

There are a couple caveats, you must be 18 years of age or older to complete a submission, keep the suggested name clean and submit your entry by May 5.

For additional information on guidelines for name suggestions, visit the contest page.

What do I win if my name is selected?

The university plans on giving the winner a whole bunch of prizes that will make apple lovers especially happy.

The winner will receive a charcuterie board engraved with the contest-winning name suggestion, a box of WA 64 apples, and some university-themed goodies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New apple hybrid is 'firm and tasty,' and it needs a name