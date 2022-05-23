There's Already a Monkeypox Vaccine. But Not Everyone May Need It

Alice Park
·8 min read
Pox viruses, illustration
Pox viruses, illustration

Credit - Getty Images/Science Photo Libra—Science Photo Library

Case counts of monkeypox continue to grow worldwide, raising concerns about how people can protect themselves. So far, the World Health Organization reports that in 12 countries, 92 cases have been confirmed in this recent emergence of the virus, and 28 possible cases are still being investigated. What alarms public health officials about the recent outbreaks is that monkeypox is generally not common or known to circulate in these nations; it’s endemic in parts of central and western Africa, but not in the European and North American nations—including the U.S.—that are currently seeing an uptick in infections. The U.S. recorded its first case this year in Massachusetts on May 18, and officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a briefing on May 23 that the agency is working with state health departments in New York, Florida, and Utah to investigate four additional potential cases.

The good news is that an approved, effective, and relatively new monkeypox vaccine already exists. But do Americans need to get vaccinated?

The monkeypox vaccine

Made by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic and named Jynneos, the vaccine uses a live version of the smallpox virus that has been engineered so that it cannot replicate in the body or cause infection, but can still activate the immune system to mount defenses against both the smallpox and monkeypox viruses to protect people from getting infected. According to studies conducted among people who were vaccinated in Africa, where the virus has circulated for years, two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart, were up to 85% effective in protecting people from getting monkeypox. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 to protect against both smallpox and monkeypox.

Americans don’t routinely get vaccinated against either disease. But in November 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) within the CDC considered the question of who should be immunized against monkeypox, since cases in the U.S. have occurred after people traveled to areas in Africa where the disease is endemic. After analyzing the available studies, the ACIP recommended that those at highest risk of exposure and infection—including scientists who work in labs that study monkeypox virus, first responders who may treat those occupational cases, and health care workers who care for infected patients—should receive the vaccine. The recommendations were accepted by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky but have not been published in the agency’s publication of record, the MMWR, which would make the advice official.

“The ACIP did a very good job of considering all the different populations who might have occupational risks of exposure [to monkeypox],” says Brett Peterson, deputy chief of the pox virus and rabies branch of the CDC. But, he says, that was before the current clusters of cases, and the committee members focused primarily on how best to protect people at high occupational risk from getting infected, since there wasn’t a significant danger of cases in the wider population. Given the latest developments, that recommendation could be modified before it is published to provide additional guidance on the best strategy for vaccinating other people who might be exposed if more cases emerge.

“There probably needs to be a call for the CDC to publish the decisions that the ACIP made about use of the monkeypox vaccine, given the recent cases,” says Dr. David Freedman, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and president-elect of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

A possible vaccination approach

Unlike with the COVID-19 vaccines, immunizing people against monkeypox likely won’t involve a mass campaign, because monkeypox isn’t as contagious or as easily spread as SARS-CoV-2. Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 and named after the colonies of monkeys, which were part of research studies, in which the virus was first identified. In recent years, human cases have been reported primarily in central and West African countries such as Nigeria and Cameroon, with the West African virus, which circulates widely in Nigeria, resulting in less severe disease than the central African version. As a poxvirus, its symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, and include fever, muscle aches, and headache. Unlike smallpox, however, monkeypox also causes the lymph nodes to swell, and several days after the initial fever, hallmark lesions start appearing throughout the body, eventually developing into larger fluid-filled vesicles and pustules before forming scabs. Most people with the disease recover without treatments after two to four weeks, although antiviral therapies could be helpful, especially for those with weakened immune systems. In the May 23 press briefing, CDC scientists noted that the data showing the efficacy of these antiviral treatments in human patients are still limited, and that most of the data supporting their use come from animal studies.

The virus can spread through a number of routes, the most common and direct being via breaks in the skin or contact with body fluids. Monkeypox and also transmit from one person to another through respiratory droplets from sneezes or saliva—although infection is less likely to occur this way and more likely to happen with direct contact with the virus-laden lesions.

That’s why vaccinating for monkeypox will most likely involve a version of what experts call a ring strategy, and focus on immunizing only those with contact with infected individuals. “If a case is reported in the country, a public health SWAT team goes out, finds out who the close contacts are of that first case, and vaccinates just those close contacts, and not the entire city or suburb,” says Freedman. “Because monkeypox is not a virus that is spread mainly through respiratory transmission, you don’t see huge numbers of infected people. So you can do ring vaccination around the known cases.”

If that approach is used, “we have sufficient vaccine in the Strategic National Stockpile to vaccinate the entire U.S. population,” says Peterson. “I am confident that there is sufficient vaccine available for use in this situation.” The U.S.’s initial contract with Bavarian Nordic after the vaccine was approved called for 28 million doses of the vaccine to be provided for the stockpile over a number of years. But because some of those doses were delivered around 2019, some have expired, and the terms of the agreement require the company to replace expired doses with freshly manufactured ones.

Captain Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology at CDC, said during the press briefing that about 1,000 doses of the vaccine are currently available, and that Bavarian Nordic expects to ramp up production to increase that supply. In addition, on May 18, the U.S.’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Department of Health and Human Services, called in an existing order for up to 13 million additional frozen doses to add to that stockpile. The versions of the vaccine currently in storage were manufactured as a liquid and then frozen, which gives them a shorter shelf life, according to Peterson. The newer, freeze-dried versions are first turned into a powder that makes them more resistant to changes in temperature before they are reconstituted just before being injected. But these more shelf-stable vaccines won’t be available until 2023 and 2024.

McQuiston added that so far, officials at the Massachusetts Department of Health have identified more than 200 close contacts of the only confirmed monkeypox case in the U.S.—most of whom are health care workers—and that some of those contacts have been vaccinated with doses from the national stockpile.

That stockpile also contains doses of a different, older smallpox vaccine, which has not been reviewed or approved by the FDA specifically for monkeypox, but could also be used to protect people against the latter disease, since the viruses are related and the shots can generate immunity that can cross react with both viruses. This vaccine, called ACAM2000, has been approved in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore to protect against smallpox but can cause side effects including inflammation of heart tissues, and it is not recommended for people with weakened immune systems. Unlike Jynneos, ACAM2000 is built around a disabled monkeypox virus that is still able to replicate, although it can’t cause disease. Jynneos was developed specifically to offer those with compromised immune systems an option for getting vaccinated against smallpox, but its safer profile led the FDA to approve it for the general population as well. The vaccine’s ability to cross-react and generate immune protection against monkeypox made it doubly useful. “It’s important to know that Jynneos can be given to people without needing a detailed health screening,” says Freedman.

There isn’t strong enough evidence yet to suggest where and how the recent outbreaks began, but the clusters in Europe involve men who have sex with men, and “many of these global reports of monkeypox cases are occurring within sexual networks,” said Dr. Inger Damon, a poxvirus expert with the CDC, in a statement on the agency’s website.

The first genetic analysis of the monkeypox viruses from the recent cases suggests that they originated in Nigeria, where one of two common versions of the virus are endemic, and were brought to other parts of the world via infected travelers. But researchers will continue to analyze the genetic data further to understand if and how the latest clusters of cases are related.

In the meantime, should the outbreak grow significantly in scale and scope enough to warrant immunization, health experts in the U.S. are confident that there will be enough doses of the shot to be distributed to Americans who might need them.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc