Didier Drogba takes selfie with Kylian Mbappe 10 years after he was too furious to do so

Didier Drogba (left) took a selfie with Kylian Mbappe (center) that was 10 years in the making. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the more memorable moments of Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony involved co-host Didier Drogba taking a selfie on stage with French star Kylian Mbappé.

Apparently it wasn’t just a stunt for the show. Drogba explained that it was a request 10 years in the making.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Ten years ago after a match, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture,” Drogba said, according to Goal.com. “That day I said no because of the result [and the refereeing]. I learned that the child was Kylian Mbappé. I want to pay my debt now.”

The Chelsea legend is referring to the infamous 2009 Champions League semifinal second leg between the Blues and Barcelona. Chelsea felt referee Tom Henning Øvrebø missed several obvious penalty calls at Stamford Bridge, and Barcelona ended up advancing on Andres Iniesta’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

Numerous Chelsea players swarmed Øvrebø at the final whistle, and Drogba was so incensed he looked straight into the TV cameras and called it a “f—-ing disgrace.”

To rectify his snub, Drogba invited Mbappé, who was presenting an award Monday, and fellow Ballon d’Or host Sandy Heribert to join for the photo:

Here’s how the picture turned out:

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: