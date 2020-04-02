This tool calculates how much you might get from the government during the coronavirus crisis

(Getty Images)

Canadians affected by the coronavirus can start applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit on April 6th, but the amount you get depends on a number of factors.

To make it simple for Canadians to figure out how much they can expect to receive, personal finance expert Preet Banerjee created an online calculator. You can also see how much you might get in terms of bumped up GST credits and the Canadian Child Benefit. Just plug in the numbers here.

“I put together the calculator to help give people a quick and easy way to see how much these three measures (CERB plus the CCB and GST credit special payments) could potentially be worth to people if they qualify because I was hoping it would help reduce some anxiety that so many people are feeling right now,” Banerjee told Yahoo Finance Canada.

These calculations don’t apply to people who will receive cash through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. That money will come directly from employers and will depend on how much they top up your pay beyond the 75 per cent from the federal government.

Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

