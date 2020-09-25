There’s A Better Way To Get Justice For Sexual Assault Survivors

A woman holds a sign reading "listen to survivors" outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York City on Jan. 6. (Photo: Jeenah Moon / Reuters)

The criminal justice system has historically failed survivors of sexual violence. And it’s easy to make that conclusion when reading the statistics: Three out of four sexual assaults are not reported to police, often for survivors’ fear of being victim-blamed. Out of the cases that are reported to police, 13% get referred to prosecutors. And only 7% of those cases lead to a felony conviction.

But what if there was a better approach to getting justice for victims of sexual assault?

Dr. Mary Koss, a Regents’ Professor at University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, illustrates multiple justice alternatives in a new report released Friday, published by Data For Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute. Currently, there are a very limited number of options for victims seeking justice, but by implementing restorative justice ― an alternative method to addressing harm by relying on community members instead of the criminal system ― survivors could have a say in what type of justice they’re seeking and how they receive it.

“The criminal justice system is a pipeline, and it has leaks all along the way,” Koss told HuffPost, adding that only “a drop of consequence comes out.”

Using restorative justice practices could fix that leaky pipeline, Koss said. Out of a survey of over 1,000 U.S. voters, 69% said they would support making mental health and trauma-related services available to survivors who choose not to report to police. Nearly 60% of all respondents supported reallocating funds from law enforcement to support financing those victim services.

Last month, HuffPost spoke to more than a dozen survivors of sexual assault about the debate over defunding police. All of them said police usually ended up re-traumatizing them instead of helping them find justice. Many of the survivors said they’d like to see more restorative justice alternatives implemented in the current criminal system, telling HuffPost that many social services that could receive a reallocation of funding from downsized police budgets are the very types of services victims need when they report: mental health, addiction services and other trauma-informed social services.

HuffPost spoke with Koss about alternative justice options beyond what our criminal system currently offers.

Can you walk me through how the criminal justice system often fails sexual assault survivors?

It starts with when victims make their first decision, which is, are they going to report to the police or not? And that often depends on how they believe they’re going to be treated. Police officers are people and they make their decisions based on the same grounds that many other people do: their response to sexual assault victims can be steeped in myths and stereotypes. They can be trained to be more sensitive, but their job is to get at the evidence. And it’s fairly hard to do that ― no matter how good your training is ― without being somewhat harsh.

So if you look at the cases that police decide ― whether they just don’t have the resources to investigate or they, frankly, don’t believe the victim ― that pile will have too many minorities, too many people with substance abuse issues and too many people with mental illness problems.

But it has to be recognized that police aren’t the only part of the criminal justice system. They’re just the beginning of it.

Any case that survives police investigation goes to prosecutors, where they often apply those same perspectives or biases again. In addition, they think about: “Can we win this case in a courtroom?” Because if they can’t, they won’t waste their resources on it.

When you put this all together, what we’ve got is an adversarial justice system, where the purpose of the system is to uncover the evidence, weigh the evidence, assign culpability and set punishment. The criminal justice system is woefully inadequate to address the crime of sexual assault.

There’s been a lot of discussion around the movement to defund the police. Although sexual assault survivors have a spectrum of experiences with law enforcement, how would you approach the conversation around defunding the police in relation to alternative justice options for victims?

