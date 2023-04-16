Therapy emu sparks police chase

Rodney the runaway emu

A therapy emu sparked a five hour rescue mission involving the police and RSPCA after it jumped over a fence and went on the run for a mile.

The 11-month-old “very cuddly” Rodney, is one of a house full of animals owned by former consultant Jon Cardy and his wife Laura, a former nurse, who give support to people struggling with their mental health.

But while the couple were taking their first holiday since the pandemic, they got a call on Thursday night to say the bird had jumped the fence at their home in Chedburgh, Suffolk.

Mr Cardy returned to Northamptonshire to look for the fugitive bird - with the help of the RSPCA, RSPB and the police.

'Has someone lost their bird?'

Some five hours later Mr Cardy received a message on a community WhatsApp group, asking if someone had lost their bird, which he recognised as Rodney.

He reached the emu, who had managed to make it about a mile away from home, and coaxed him to his car.

Mr Cardy said: “I think what happened was that there was a storm here on Wednesday night and he got spooked and must have hurdled over one of the fences.”

He added: “He has on occasion escaped before and gone on adventures but not quite that far and we’ve found him pretty quickly.

"This one was a bit more worrying.”

'If you can get past being completely weirded out by a six-foot bird with a massive beak right in your face, he is very cuddly,' says owner - Jon Cardy / SWNS

Jon Cardy and his wife Laura - Jon Cardy / SWNS

With fears about the effectiveness of his fencing, Mr Cardy temporarily sent Rodney away to a neighbour who has a female emu.

The couple took in Rodney when he was just two-weeks-old and grew up in their kitchen, moving outdoors when he got older.

Their house is full of other animals - including pigs, dogs, geese, a two-legged cat, a tortoise and several rabbits.

Many of their pets are used as therapy animals for people who are struggling with their mental health.

'Rodney hasn’t got much between his big ears but is lovely'

Mr Cardy is a former consultant in anaesthesia and critical medicine, while his wife Laura used to be an NHS nurse.

He added: “My wife and I are trying to help people with broken minds. We tame as many of our animals to be pets of therapy or emotional support animals.

“Between us we have 39 years of experience healing broken bodies but in the past four years or so we’ve switched to healing broken minds.

“Rodney makes a great therapy animal.

“If you can get past being completely weirded out by a six-foot bird with a massive beak right in your face, he is very cuddly and likes strokes and is good for the soul.

“He hasn’t got much between his big ears but he is lovely, very inquisitive, adorable and very friendly.”