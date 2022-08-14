These Therapists Want to Help You Trip on Shrooms and Ecstasy

Nick Keppler
·9 min read
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Laying in a bed in Bellevue Hospital with a blindfold over her eyes, Bronya saw the dragon.

As her body metabolized the psilocybin, a hallucinogenic mushroom extract, the 55-year-old home health aide then somehow was inside the beast, resting in its belly like a baby in the womb as it flew over mountains.

They arrived at what Bronya can only remember as a vast “fleshy thing, it was like flabs of pinkish tissue.” She pushed herself through. It enveloped her and she found herself in a dark cavern. There she saw a batch of glistening eggs. She was encased in a womb for the second time during the trip. It was a reverse birth. One of the eggs transmitted a message to her: The egg was her, from another time and dimension, and she wanted to be born.

The vision contrasted with a notion she carried for decades. “I often thought it would be better if I had been never born,” said Bronya (a pseudonym). She grew up in Eastern Europe with cold and distant parents. She emigrated to New York City for a job as a translator. The job ended. The city was a lonely place. Her depression caused brain fog, sapped her of desire or ambition and stoked self-loathing. She used alcohol to get by, sipping down half a bottle worth of wine throughout a day.

‘Magic Mushrooms’ Fight Depression Better Than Normal Medication, Study Suggests

Bronya was fortunate to find a research study, the only legal way to access psilocybin therapy programs in the U.S. For everyone else who might be entertaining the notion of using “trip” drugs as psychotherapy—newly popular thanks to Michael Pollen’s Netflix docuseries and a bevy of new scientific research—there is another option: a growing network of “psychedelic support” therapists working in a legal grey area.

They won’t help you obtain illegal drugs. Or most won’t. What they can do is speak to the research-backed reasons to try various substances. Psilocybin may alleviate depression symptoms while MDMA has shown results for post-traumatic stress disorder. They will help you prepare for your experience and decode it afterwards. They mostly don’t take insurance.

They are accredited, degree-holding licensed clinical social workers. Some also cut their teeth working the “trip tents” of music festivals or through self-experimentation. Some took psychedelic therapy courses at organizations like the California Institute of Integral Studies or Naropa University—both small four-year colleges with a grounding in Eastern philosophy—or with the mother of all mind expansion research organizations, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

As psychedelics go mainstream, they’re filling a role once occupied by underground trip-sitters and ayahuasca-serving shamans. Researchers increasingly think that psychedelics (a category expanded in this context to include empathogens, like MDMA) cause a rewiring of neuronal circuits, allowing a person to overcome a state of immobility to their condition.

Bronya felt emotionally lighter after her first trip, which was three years ago. “I was stuck in such a stupid place,” she said. “I just blamed myself for being a failure. I just have more compassion for myself [now].”

But she also felt off-balance. “I couldn’t make decisions,” she said “I just had all these thoughts on politics and music and art I couldn’t sort out.”

She started having anxiety attacks. “It was like someone gave me a software update and I did not know how to use the software.”

She had some follow-up sessions with the New York University therapists running the trial, but it wasn’t enough. So she found two sources for help: a supplier of psilocybin for micro-dosing and a therapist familiar with psychedelics, who charges $300 out-of-pocket for Zoom sessions.

The legion of psychedelic support therapists is growing. An online directory, the Psychedelic Support Network, reached 1,200 health-care providers listed this month, according the site’s founder. A year ago, it had 492.

In its five years of existence, the California Institute of Integral Studies has graduated 549 therapists from its psychedelic therapy training certificate program. Naropa University started a similar program last year with 108 participants. A spokesperson for MAPS said that 1,800 therapists have completed their training program.

‘How to Change Your Mind’ Examines How the U.S. Government Suppressed Life-Changing Psychedelics

Chris Hancock, a psychedelic support therapist in a suburb of Nashville, did his share of mind-altering substances as a second-wave Deadhead in the 1980s. Armed with a psychology degree, he now consults about trip drugs for therapy. Most clients see him via tele-therapy. He has a white stubble beard and intense green-eyed gaze. Picasso’s portrait of an old man hunched over a guitar is in the background.

“I would be connecting your hope and your desire for how it can be a facilitator for change, growth, healing and consciousness expansion to the particular substance you might feel drawn to,” he explained.

Agenda items include “setting intentions, talking about the paradox of having an intention plus intending to surrender, and remembering to surrender during the process.”

People commonly see him for PTSD or depression. Drugs of choice include psilocybin and ketamine, the latter of which is legal; a prescription nasal spray is FDA-approved for “treatment-resistant” depression.

As far as where clients got the drugs, “I'm not as interested in that,” Hancock said. “Everyone has can make their own sovereign choice about how they go about that.” Some of his clients grow mushrooms at home.

His psychedelics sessions cost $160 an hour, the same as any out-of-pocket session.

Part of a psychedelic support therapist’s role is just advising on practical considerations for people who don’t trip recreationally.

Brian Pilecki of Portland has a checklist: Prepare a safe room. Enlist a trusted friend or friends to stay over. Consider the next day’s schedule. Maybe take work off. “A lot of these sorts of details people who are brand new to it don’t think about,” said Pilecki. “They don’t think about how to plan for meals. All of these things can have an influence on the experience.”

Established psychedelic support therapists could be in a fortuitous position if and when the therapy gets full government backing.

Considering the persuasiveness of the last 15 years of clinical research, many medical professionals, including some within Biden’s administration, think that the Food and Drug Administration will authorize MDMA for PTSD and psilocybin for depression within two years. Oregon has lifted prohibitions against medicinal psilocybin, effective in 2023. Some biotech companies are already courting investors with patents for psychedelic-derived medicines.

As of now, psychedelic support therapists, with the exception of some who work with ketamine clinics, face the dilemma of not being able to deliver the complete package. The client has to score their own drugs.

For fear of losing their licenses, many above-board therapists are clear to patients that they will do nothing to help them find drugs. This is Pilecki’s policy. “I don't like to do anything illegal,” he said. “Basically, I provide therapeutic services to clients who are using psychedelics on their own.”

If you ask almost any psychedelic support therapist, they will admit to knowing—even respecting—some people who work “underground” (though they do fear the lack of accountability).

“An underground guy is somebody who charges a fee for facilitating a psychedelic experience,” said Pilecki, “and some of them are therapists or have a therapist training. Some of them are more religious, or they, you know, identify as a shaman or something. But they basically provide these experiences for people. It is illegal.”

In Portland, however, psychedelics are so decriminalized that underground guides have handed him business cards. Pilecki won’t pass them on to a client. But some of his colleagues will.

“There are some therapists who will consult with underground guides or refer their clients to underground guides, and sort of work with them,” he said. “So there's sort of a range and there's obviously more risk.”

Chris LaManna, a svelte, fiery-bearded yoga instructor and psychedelic guide living near Detroit, is the underground counterpart for trip therapy. He runs a one-man alternative health business called AHA Wellness.

LaManna graduated from Central Michigan University in 2013 with a BA in business administration—as well as two felony convictions for selling psilocybin. “That freed me to go an alternative route in life,” he said. “I can’t get jobs in corporate America. It pitted me against the system. That led me to travel, to teach yoga. It was a blessing in disguise.”

He spent time in Peru learning to work with ayahuasca and then Ecuador training with huachuma, a hallucinogen from the San Pedro cactus, at retreat centers run by Indigenous peoples. When he and his wife returned to Michigan, Ann Arbor and Detroit decriminalized psychedelic plants.

LaManna talks like a therapist. “[I’m] putting together programs like these for people, so that they can make lasting change, that the psychedelics can allow a reset to give you some space to make changes,” he said. He incorporates coaching, yoga and exercise into the regiments for clients. He tries to work with people for six months. He charges $3,000 for that kind of psychedelic overhaul.

Where LaManna differs from a licensed clinical social worker in the psychedelic space is that if you ask him for a hookup to a drug supplier, he’ll gladly give you one.

“Yeah, I can point them in the right direction,” he said. “I know people who grow mushrooms, for instance, that live in Detroit and Ann Arbor so. So yeah, it's not too difficult to get your hands on at least the plant medicines.” He isn’t worried about legal trouble. “I think the police have bigger fish to fry.”

LaManna is less excited about the legitimization of the field, not just because it could put him out of work, he says. For him, psychedelics are spiritual. He doesn’t want to see them “turned into another commodity.”

“I’m so surprised about the psychiatrists and psychologists where it's just a job for them,” said LaMann “and they’re not continuing to do their own work.” By that, he means tripping themselves.

“You know, you can't take anybody further than you've gone.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak dedicates historic Canada Games gold to his late brother

    THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened its world junior hockey championship with a decisive 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday. Ridly Greig and William Dufour each scored and contributed a helper, while Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also found the back of the net. Captain Mason McTavish notched two assists for Canada (1-0-0). Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass put away goals for the Latvians, who were coming off a 6-1 drubbing by Finland on Tuesday. Canada's Seb

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

    ZURICH — Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship. The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday. Dates and locations have yet to be announced. The 2022 women's championship — the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games — is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Defending champion Canada

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Fantasy Football: First-round question marks

    The first round is always important when building a winning squad, but plenty of landmines lurk in the weeds at the top of the fantasy draft board.

  • Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

    TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen