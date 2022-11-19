Theranos scandal: Who is Elizabeth Holmes and why was she on trial?

Daniel Thomas - Business reporter, New York
·5 min read
Elizabeth Holmes at court
Elizabeth Holmes at court

She was "the world's youngest self-made female billionaire", trumpeted Forbes magazine. The "next Steve Jobs", said Inc, another business magazine that put her on the cover.

In 2014, Elizabeth Holmes, then 30 years old, was on top of the world. A Stanford University drop-out, she had founded a company valued at $9bn (£6.5bn) for supposedly bringing about a revolution in diagnosing disease.

With a few drops of blood, Theranos promised that its Edison test could detect conditions such as cancer and diabetes quickly without the hassle of needles. Bigwigs from Henry Kissinger to general James Mattis sat on the board.

But by 2015, the seams were coming apart, and within a year, Holmes was exposed as a fake. The technology she touted didn't work at all, and by 2018 the company she founded had collapsed.

In January, she was convicted by a jury in California on four counts of fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The jury found her not guilty on four other charges and failed to reach a verdict on three more. Holmes, who had pleaded not guilty to all charges, sought a new trial but those requests were denied.

She was sentenced on Friday to 11 years and three months in prison.

During the trial Holmes accused her ex-boyfriend and business partner, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, of emotional and sexual abuse at the time of the alleged crimes, impairing her mental state.

Balwani, 56, who faced the same fraud charges, was convicted in July and is due to be sentenced next month. He had called the claims "outrageous".

High pressure beginnings

Despite being the subject of a book, HBO documentary and an upcoming TV series and film, it is still unclear why Holmes took such a gamble on technology she knew didn't work.

She was raised in a comfortably well-off family in Washington DC, and was a polite but withdrawn child, according to people who knew her.

Inventor and businessman Richard Fuisz, 81, speculated there must have been immense pressure on Holmes to succeed. His family lived next door to the Holmes family for years, but they fell out when Theranos sued him over a patent dispute in 2011 (it was later settled).

Holmes's parents spent much of their careers as bureaucrats on Capitol Hill, but "they were very interested in status" and "lived for connections", he told the BBC. Her father's great-great-grandfather founded Fleischmann's Yeast, which changed America's bread industry, and the family was very conscious about its lineage, he said.

At age nine, the young Elizabeth wrote a letter to her father declaring that what she "really want[ed] out of life is to discover something new, something that mankind didn't know was possible to do".

When she got to Stanford University in 2002 to study chemical engineering, she came up with an idea for a patch that could scan the wearer for infections and release antibiotics as needed.

Dr Phyllis Gardner
Dr Phyllis Gardner told Holmes her idea would not work

At 18, she already displayed an intransigence that would apparently continue and drive the company she would found the following year.

Phyllis Gardner, an expert in clinical pharmacology at Stanford, recalled discussing Holmes's skin-patch idea and telling her it "wouldn't work".

"She just stared through me," Dr Gardner told the BBC.

"And she just seemed absolutely confident of her own brilliance. She wasn't interested in my expertise and it was upsetting."

Meteoric rise

Months later Holmes dropped out of Stanford aged 19 and launched Theranos, this time coming up with an apparently revolutionary way of testing blood from a simple finger prick.

Powerful people were enthralled and invested without seeing audited financial accounts.

US Treasury Secretary George Schultz, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and America's richest family, the Waltons, were among her backers.

The support lent her credibility, as did her demeanour.

"I knew she'd had this brilliant idea and that she had managed to convince all these investors and scientists," said Dr Jeffrey Flier, the former dean of Harvard Medical School, who met her for lunch in 2015.

"She was self-assured, but when I asked her several questions about her technology she didn't look like she understood," added Dr Flier, who never formally assessed her technology. "It seemed a bit odd, but I didn't come away thinking it was a fraud."

On stage with former US President Bill Clinton in 2015
On stage with former US President Bill Clinton in 2015. At the time Ms Holmes was said to be the world's youngest self-made female billionaire

Dr Flier ended up inviting her to join the medical school's Board of Fellows, which he regrets, although she was removed when the scandal broke.

It began to unravel in 2015 when a whistleblower raised concerns about Theranos' flagship testing device, the Edison. The Wall Street Journal wrote a series of damning exposes claiming the results were unreliable and that the firm had been using commercially available machines made by other manufacturers for most of its testing.

Lawsuits piled up, partners cut ties and in 2016 US regulators banned Holmes from operating a blood-testing service for two years.

In 2018 Theranos was dissolved.

In March that year, Holmes settled civil charges from financial regulators that she had fraudulently raised $700m from investors.

But three months later she was arrested, along with Mr Balwani, on criminal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors said she knowingly misled patients about the tests and vastly exaggerated the firm's performance to financial backers.

As the Theranos scandal reached trial, commentators said it was remarkable how tightly Holmes clung to her original story, and people who knew her said they doubt she has changed.

Since the trial, Holmes has been living in California with partner William "Billy" Evans, 27, an heir to the Evans Hotel Group. They had a son in July 2021 and she is pregnant with their second child.

Holmes's attorneys had said she should not face prison time on the grounds that she was not a danger to society. They offered testimony from more than 130 people on her behalf, including Senator Cory Booker.

But prosecutors argued that she was "blinded" by ambition, which put "and will continue to put people in harm's way".

"She accepts no responsibility," they wrote in court filings. "Quite the opposite, she insists she is the victim."

Latest Stories

  • ‘The regime is cracking’: Russian TV host blasts pro-nationalists for ignoring fact country depends on Western tech

    The host questioned what would happen without Western technology in Russia.

  • McDonald’s left Russia over the Ukraine war. Here’s how it could really punish Putin

    The deadliest weapon in our arsenal is the standard American diet, an ultra-processed, nutrient-poor concoction of excess sodium and sugar. | Opinion

  • Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll filing new Trump lawsuit as ex-president seethes over campaign launch flop

    Former president’s speech netted him few endorsements from the conservative mainstream

  • Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison in Wisconsin Christmas parade attack that left 6 dead

    The 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack left six dead and many injured. Before his sentencing, Darrell Brooks Jr. spoke for two hours to the court

  • Imprisoned Russian activist honored with human rights award

    GENEVA (AP) — An imprisoned Russian opposition activist who was honored by a human rights advocacy group dedicated his award to the thousands of people who have been arrested or detained in Russia for protesting President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. UN Watch, a Geneva-based organization that promotes human rights and tries to ensure that the United Nations does, too, gave Vladimir Kara-Murza its highest human rights award. The Morris Abram award commemorates the group’s founder — a civil ri

  • Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

    Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way. Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood.

  • Spider-Man Universe Shows to Debut on Prime Video, MGM+

    The first of the live-action series from Sony Pictures will be "Silk: Spider Society," which centers on the Korean American Marvel character Cindy Moon

  • Trump Criminal Probes to Be Led by DOJ Special Counsel

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department has appointed an independent special counsel to oversee criminal investigations related to former President Donald Trump and decide whether to bring any charges now that he’s making a third run for the White House in 2024.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Se

  • Theranos: Silicon Valley holds breath for Elizabeth Holmes sentencing

    The case is seen as a test. Does corporate fraud in tech end with a slap on the wrist, or prison time?

  • Elizabeth Holmes case: Tech fraudster set to be sentenced in federal court

    A federal court judge is scheduled to sentence convicted biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, wrapping up a complex legal saga that has captured international attention and prompted scrutiny of Silicon Valley’s business culture.

  • How U.S. workers can expect to see an average wage increase in 2023

    Yahoo Finance columnist Kerry Hannon explains what workers can expect in terms of an average salary increase in 2023 amid the current inflationary environment.

  • Sony is planning to make a bunch of Marvel TV shows, starting with Silk: Spider Society

    The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is developing a live-action show about Korean American superhero Cindy Moon.

  • Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11.25 years in prison with 3 years of supervised release

    Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January for duping patients and investors at blood-testing startup Theranos.

  • Home Births Rose During the Pandemic, Study Shows

    Following a 22% increase from 2019 to 2020, the number of home births jumped 12% between 2020 and 2021.

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.