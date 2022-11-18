Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Wire Fraud, Conspiracy

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of medical startup Theranos, has been sentenced to 11¼ years in jail for defrauding investors and consumers with a faulty blood-testing device she touted as the next best health technology.

Three years of supervised release will follow Holmes’ time in jail, according to multiple reports.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes Friday after a four-hour hearing. The eleven years and three months will conclude with the three-year supervision period and a fine of $400-$100 for each count.

Back in January, Holmes was found guilty of four federal charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud — but after 45 hours of deliberation, the jury could not reach a verdict on three other counts of wire fraud. The jury of eight men and four women eventually found Holmes not guilty of those three additional counts.

