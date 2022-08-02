Therabody is having a rare sale on its Theragun massage devices, recovery boots and more

Taking a break over the summer feels great, but getting back into the swing of things can be tough and leave you feeling sore. If heading back to school also means football practice, volleyball tryouts, dance team performances or practicing another sport, your muscles may take a beating. That said, recovery is super important, and Therabody specializes in devices like its Theraguns to help you recover faster.

Currently, the brand has a rare sale on its Theragun massage devices, Wave Roller, RecoveryAir boots, CBD products and more. You can save up to $300, but only for a limited time (Therabody hasn’t yet shared when the sale ends).

I have the Theragun Mini and use it before and after working out. Before a workout, it helps loosen up my muscles, making me feel like I had a great, active warm-up. Post-workout, it helps my muscles recover, and I generally feel zero soreness the following day, no matter how hard I exercised.

Using my Theragun post-workout also makes me feel as relaxed as I do after a yoga class. Maybe a better comparison is the feeling you get after a massage — because that’s essentially what you’re getting.

Theragun Mini, $159 (Orig. $199)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Buy Now

According to the brand, a Theragun works by increasing blood flow to support the body’s natural recovery process through a powerful massage. When using any of the devices, you want to lightly float it over your muscles without applying too much pressure. Therabody also has an app with guides for treating different parts of your body to help you get the most out of your device.

If you’re not into massage guns, the Wave Roller is essentially a vibrating foam roller you can use at the gym, at home or anywhere. On the other hand, the RecoveryAir boots provide a pressure massage to improve circulation and reduce recovery from Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS).

Take a look below at a few Therabody best sellers from the sale and invest in a faster recovery.

1. Wave Roller, $99 (Orig. $149)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Buy Now

The Wave Roller is a full-body roller for large muscle groups. Use it on your legs, hips, back and more. It combines vibration with a unique wavy texture to give you a better foam-rolling experience.

2. RecoveryAir Prime, $599 (Orig. $699)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Buy Now

You may have seen these compression boots at the gym or a physical therapist’s office. The boots provide a pressure massage to increase circulation and lymphatic drainage. In turn, this can reduce swelling and stiffness and relieve muscle fatigue. The only downside is that they’re pretty pricey, so getting them on sale is a good idea. Therabody offers a few options at different price points.

3. Theragun Elite, $349 (Org. $399)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Buy Now

The Theragun Elite is the quietest of the brand’s devices. It delivers up to 40 pounds of force and has two speeds for working your muscles. It comes in white and black. Get it for $50 off!

4. Revive CBD Body Balm Stick, $49 (Org. $75)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Buy Now

Therabody’s CBD Body Balm Stick can help ease tension and soreness. In addition to USDA Certified Organic CBD, it contains menthol, turmeric and other natural essential oils. Swipe it on your problem area for instant relief.

