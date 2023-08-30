Theory Taps Chloé’s Chief Commercial Officer Marco Gentile as CEO for Europe and U.K.

LONDON — Theory has tapped Chloé’s chief commercial officer, Marco Gentile, as its new chief executive officer for Europe and U.K., effectively immediately.

“His wealth of experience in the luxury space in this market will be pivotal as we focus on continued growth and expansion in the region,” Dinesh Tandon, global CEO of Theory, said in a statement.

Theory has been expanding its retail presence in London with store openings in Covent Garden, Battersea Power Station and Regent Street.

“Theory is an iconic brand with a storied reputation and history in the U.S. and beyond. I’m looking forward to working with the teams in the U.K. and Europe to continue to identify a strategic vision for this important pillar of growth for the brand,” said Gentile, who will be working from the brand’s London headquarters on Regent Street.

At Chloé, he oversaw the brand’s global retail and wholesale operations and strategy. Before that, he spent 12 years at Burberry, climbing the ranks from European chief financial officer to president of the brand’s Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa markets.

Gentile has an economics degree from the Catholic University of Milan.

