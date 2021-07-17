Theory of Luck and Business Success by Numerologist J C Chaudhry

Luck is something that doesn’t come to everyone. But what if you could create your own luck?! This sounds strange, how can one create luck for themselves? You would have heard comments like: “He is a lucky person. Whatever business he starts or takes over, it flourishes”. This happens because of the person’s ‘numbers compatibility’ with his or her date of birth.

For the flourishment of your job, career, or business – you need to know your numbers compatibility. Your numbers can tell you a lot about your career and business’ success. In fact, you can check your numbers compatibility with your business.

India’s most famous numerologist, Mr. J C Chaudhry with more than 35 years of experience in numerology explains Business Numerology. He says that there are 9 important parameters of business numerology. They are calculated based on one’s date of birth and name. Go ahead with these 9 parameters and find the luck for you hidden in numerology:

What is good for you, your job/business as per your numerology chart? (If you are going to start a new business)

Is your brand name compatible with your name and your date of birth or does it require changes?

Is your company/business address in harmony with your numbers or not?

What is the best time – your lucky date, month, year, for you to launch your new business or a new product or service?

Are you in the right chronological age for your business success?

Are your business partners compatible with you for your business growth?

Which employee(s) is suitable for which post in your company?

Will tie-ups with other businesses be beneficial to you?

What’s your lucky color, which you can use in your business stationery and interiors?

Importance of Name Number for a Business

For a person whose date of birth (Life Path Number) number is 1, the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 will be his or her friendly numbers. So, the person can choose a business/brand name that brings any of these numbers upon numerological calculations. In contrast, if a Number 1 person selects a brand name with number 6 or 8, it can’t bring luck and success. The person will have to do a lot of hard work and effort throughout his or her life.

Let’s take an example of a few shoe shops in a market. A variety of shoes are sold in these shops, but the crowd is mostly seen in 2 or 3 shops only. Why is it? It’s because – the number of the shop’s name is compatible with the number of the shop owner’s name.

