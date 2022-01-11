TheOpen Product Goes Sustainable for SS22 "Garden Gang" Collection

Buzzy Korean fashion label TheOpen Product is readying for the Spring/Summer 2022 season with a new collection. Dubbed "Garden Gang," the release marks the brand's first-ever range with sustainability-focused components.

Although not entirely environmentally friendly this time around, the emerging name is slowly jumping into eco-conscious production with its SS22 lineup. Organic cotton and recycled polyester are some of the main materials used throughout, while the collection's theme is inspired by nature and encourages giving back to our planet.

The "Garden Gang" campaign highlights gardening as a new part of the Gen-Z lifestyle, featuring '90s-style garments such as flared jeans and denim skirts. Abstract prints are splashed across matching top and bottom sets, while vibrant colors like pink are spotted on cool-chic knitwear items. The brand's signature vintage aesthetic is further seen through the washed denim pieces, as well as logo tracksuits. The range is complete with accessories including trucker hats and Panama hats.

Peep the SS22 campaign above. The "Garden Gang" collection will be available soon via TheOpen Product's web store as well as select retailers.