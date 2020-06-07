Theodose Melas-Kyriazi Is The Independent Director of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) And Just Spent US$250k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Theodose Melas-Kyriazi, recently paid US$7.50 per share to buy US$250k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kaleido Biosciences

In fact, the recent purchase by Theodose Melas-Kyriazi was the biggest purchase of Kaleido Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.05. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Theodose Melas-Kyriazi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

NasdaqGS:KLDO Recent Insider Trading June 7th 2020

Insider Ownership of Kaleido Biosciences

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Kaleido Biosciences insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kaleido Biosciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Kaleido Biosciences insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kaleido Biosciences you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

