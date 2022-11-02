Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.

After Washington and Vegas exchanged power-play goals in the opening period, van Riemsdyk broke the tie just 1:42 into the second, beating Thompson with a shot off the faceoff to make it 2-1. The goal was van Riemsdyk’s first of the season and his first in 42 games dating to Jan. 28.

With under six minutes to go in regulation, Carrier evened the score on a shot that banked off the right post and in.

In overtime, Eichel made a great pass to Theodore, who walked in and beat Lindgren from close range for the winner and his third goal of the season.

Thompson also held Washington's Alex Ovechkin without a goal. The Capitals' captain is one goal shy of tying Gordie Howe for the most single-team goals in NHL history.

The Capitals earned a point but didn't leave unscathed, losing Beck Malenstyn to an upper-body injury after he made a diving block to stop a shot from the point. He joins a lengthy list of injured Capitals, including T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin and John Carlson.

NOTES

Connor Brown will be out six to eight months after ACL surgery. ... John Carlson missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Phil Kessel is now six games away from 1,000 consecutive games played. ... Jack Eichel and Alex Ovechkin are on three-game point streaks. ... Reilly Smith was shaken up after a hit from behind by Martin Fehervary, but finished the game.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Continue Eastern Conference trip Thursday at the Ottawa Senators.

Capitals: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sammi Silber, The Associated Press

