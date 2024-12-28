Theo Hernandez to return to Milan’s XI vs Roma

Roma and Milan are ready to face off in the highly anticipated showdown scheduled at San Siro on Sunday at 20h45.

The Giallorossi will look to earn their first away victory in Serie A this season.

Milan, on the other hand, will need to keep up with Claudio Ranieri’s side despite several important absences.

One of the players Paulo Fonseca will be able to rely upon is Theo Hernandez who is currently favored to start.

As reported by Sky Sport, the French star will make his first appearance in several weeks from the start for Milan.

The French full-back spoke this morning with Fonseca, who then decided to return to fielding him from the first minute, after the last few games on the bench.