THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Sister, Sister' 21 years later

It's been 21 years since "Sister, Sister" ended.

ABC's "Sister, Sister" premiered in 1994 and ended in 1999 after six seasons.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is still involved in a steady stream of creative ventures, often partnering up with her twin sister for projects.

Tamera Mowry-Housley has appeared in several TV movies, and she hosted the daytime talk show "The Real" for seven years.

Marques Houston, who played Roger Evans, still acts, and he also became a solo musician after "Sister, Sister."

"Sister, Sister" first debuted on ABC in April 1994, and it ran for six seasons until 1999.

The show revolved around twin sisters, separated at birth, who move in together after learning of each other's existence as teenagers.

Netflix recently announced the series will be available to stream starting September 1. But until then, read on for a look at what the stars of "Sister, Sister" are up to now.

Tia Mowry played Tia Landry, the brainy twin who was adopted by an aspiring clothing designer.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict on "Sister, Sister." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Tia Mowry-Hardrict (née Mowry) started her career with guest roles on a few hit TV shows, including ABC's "Full House," before getting her big break on "Sister, Sister."

While starring on the series, she also made guest appearances on popular children's shows like Nickelodeon's "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and The WB's "Smart Guy," which starred her younger brother, Tahj Mowry.

Mowry-Hardrict is still acting and has also delved into other creative projects

Tia Mowry-Hardrict at the 2019 Build Brunch. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

After the series wrapped, Mowry-Hardrict and her twin sister went on to star in the Disney Channel original movies "Seventeen Again" (2000), "Twitches" (2005), and "Twitches Too" (2007).

The actress also found continued success on TV, working on shows like Cartoon Network's animated series "Bratz," The CW's football dramedy "The Game," and Nick at Nite's sitcom "Instant Mom."

Since then, Mowry-Hardrict has also done a string of Lifetime and Hallmark movies.

In 2011, Mowry-Hardrict and her twin reunited for the Style Network reality series "Tia and Tamera," which chronicled their transition into adulthood.

The sisters also have a children's book series about teen physics called "Twintuition," and Mowry-Hardrict published a book about pregnancy in 2012 and a cookbook in 2017.

Additionally, she's found success with her digital lifestyle series "Tia Mowry's Quick Fix," where she regularly uploads videos offering advice about cooking, exercising, and parenting.

Most recently, Mowry-Hardrict was starring on the Netflix sitcom "Family Reunion."

Tamera Mowry played Tamera Campbell, the goofy, sociable sister who lived with her adoptive father prior to meeting her twin.

Tamera Mowry-Housley on "Sister, Sister." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Before "Sister, Sister," Tamera Mowry-Housley (née Mowry) had a few small TV roles.

Throughout the show, she also appeared with her sister on "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and "Smart Guy," and she voiced a character on CBS' "The Adventures of Hyperman."

After "Sister, Sister," Mowry-Housley continued to star on TV.