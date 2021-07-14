Theme parks may never be the same after the pandemic, and that's just what fans want

Whether it's using QR codes to pull up menus at restaurants or ordering groceries for pickup or delivery online, people have gotten used to navigating the world at their own pace and in their own space during the pandemic.

Now they’re expecting the same types of experiences at theme parks, according to a newly released survey by Oracle and Merlin Entertainments, which operates various theme parks and attractions across the globe, including Legoland parks and Madame Tussauds.

"COVID impacted how people interact," said Simon de Montfort Walker, General Manager of Oracle Food and Beverage. Oracle’s point of sale software is used at concession and retail operations across Merlin theme parks and other major businesses like Marriott and Outback Steakhouse.

"We've all spent a lot less time waiting in lines," he said. "We've done a lot more phone-based interactions, and we've blurred the lines in lots of our traditional interactions."

Many of the survey’s 3,000 respondents in the U.S., U.K. and Australia thought long lines were the worst thing about theme parks. After more than a year of social distancing, nearly 70% were ready to return to theme parks as soon as possible, but they didn't want to be packed.

What theme park visitors want now

67% want some social distancing measures to remain in place

58% would love to be able to see where the busiest hotspots are, so they can plan around them.

54% think offering specific pickup times and locations for refreshments should be standard.

53% think being able to order food and drinks before arriving at parks should be standard.



Visitors wearing protective masks ride on the carousel at the Legoland theme park in Winter Haven, Florida, U.S., on June 10, 2020.

How Legoland leaned in

Theme parks like Legoland Florida are using technology to meet those demands.

"We were able to lean in and probably accelerate a lot of our innovations because of the need and the necessity that came out of the pandemic," said Legoland Florida General Manager Rex Jackson. "Yes, they were done from an operational standpoint, from a health and safety standpoint, but there's tremendous guest benefit to that too because it allows you the convenience of scheduling things according to your schedule."

"The less time you spend in the queue waiting for food, the more time you're able to have to experience our rides, our shows and our attractions, which is what you've come to the theme park to experience," he said.

Since reopening in June 2020, Legoland Florida has rolled out mobile food and beverage ordering as well as contactless hotel check-ins and some Amazon Alexa-integrated services.

"You can now order room service or you can order towels right through Amazon Alexa and have those delivered to your room," Jackson said. "Children can have a bedtime story read to them through Amazon Alexa that is entirely themed to the Pirate Island Hotel, which is where we implemented that technology."

Putting it all together

Integrated experiences were particularly important to the survey's millennial and Gen X respondents. More than two-thirds said they would likely check out nearby hotels, bars and restaurants if they got personalized offers as part of their theme park trip.

"Your phone is kind of a portal into the park, but it's not an island," said Oracle's de Montfort Walker. "It's really about integrated apps, integrated to all of the points of service you've got in the park and really enabling kind of that one-stop journey."

"You're gonna have a much better trip because you've got access to so much more info," he added.

Merging all of that data is something theme parks and tech companies were working on long before the pandemic.

"COVID is like the great accelerator," de Montfort Walker said. "Trends that were very clear beforehand have just been like absolutely supercharged."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Theme parks may never be the same: What the pandemic has changed