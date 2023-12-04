Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says there are “questions to be asked” after they let the lead slip twice in a 3-3 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

City have now dropped points against Liverpool and Chelsea as well as Ange Postecoglou’s side and sit three points behind Arsenal.

Onuoha is concerned about the form, but pointed out that Pep Guardiola’s squad lacks depth.

“People will say you should be able to beat your direct rivals if you want to be near the top of the league,” Onuoha told the Football Daily podcast.

“This is different to when Rodri was suspended and they dropped points to Wolves. This is the Premier League, it is tough and it seems particularly tough this year for most teams in and around it.

“I don’t think most teams have shown the form they will later in the season. From a City perspective it is disappointing because in those games where they’ve dropped points, they’ve taken the lead. There are questions to be asked, but some of them looked dead on their feet.

“The squad isn’t as deep as people think.”

Listen to the full show on BBC Sounds

This is BBC Sport's dedicated Man City page. On the app? Hit the bell icon to get City news sent to you. Signed in on a browser, hit 'Follow' to save the page.