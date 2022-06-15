'Make them eat their words': Jets' Mekhi Becton looking to prove doubters wrong

Chris Iseman, NorthJersey.com
·3 min read
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
  • Mekhi Becton
    Mekhi Becton
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mekhi Becton said he has a chip on his shoulder.

The words on the shirt the Jets’ left tackle wore Wednesday showed just how big of a chip.

Surrounding “Big bust” in the middle were words and phrases like “fat,” “lazy,” “bum” and “out of shape.”

“It’s a lot of words I’ve been called my whole life,” Becton said following the team’s second and final practice of mandatory minicamp. “So I put it on a shirt.”

The last year has been an arduous one for the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Becton’s trying to move away from it – and prove his doubters wrong.

Whether he accomplishes that remains to be seen.

Becton said that be believes people have written him off and, “I don’t understand why.”

“It’s all good, though,” Becton said. “I’m going to make them eat their words.”

Becton was around the Jets this week after spending the duration of the voluntary offseason program at home in Texas, where he was awaiting the birth of his son.

The third-year lineman suffered a knee injury in the Jets’ first game of the 2021 season and ultimately had surgery to repair it. While the initial timetable was four to eight weeks, Becton was never able to return to the field.

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is helped on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is helped on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

“I was working (to come back),” Becton said. “Then I just hit a wall and couldn’t get the strength that I wanted, the strength that I needed to go out there and perform like I perform.”

While he was out, George Fant took over at left tackle and played well. That has created a competition that will continue once training camp begins.

Becton, though, said he would be willing to play right tackle if Fant keeps the spot on the left side.

“Mekhi’s a pro,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I think pros also respect one another and I think he respects what George did. And I think that’s what gets lost in this whole thing. I get a lot of the focus is on Mekhi but I do think it’s a disservice to what George did a year ago and the work that he put in and the work that he’s putting in this year and this offseason.”

Regardless, Becton has some work to do.

He spent mandatory minicamp working off to the side with members of the performance staff without a brace on his knee. Becton said his knee is feeling better and he's "getting the strength back in it."

Becton’s weight has been a hot topic – he’s listed at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds – but Saleh and Becton declined to give specifics about where exactly Becton has weighed in. Becton did say that he and the coaching staff are “satisfied” with where he is.

The challenge, Saleh said, is for Becton and any other player to have as much size as possible without sacrificing quickness.

“Mekhi’s never going to fall short of strength,” Saleh said. “I mean the guy is an extremely powerful man. No different for a running back. You’re talking five pounds for a running back can alter his speed, a corner can alter all that. It’s no different. He’s got to find that. What is that line and how aggressive can he be towards that line in terms of maintaining that size while keeping the speed and athleticism that we all recognized when he was drafted.”

Becton's role this season is still to be determined. Training camp is going to be crucial.

He's looking to show he can still contribute.

"I feel like this offensive line can be really good," Becton said. "I’ve got to come in and pick up where they left off and try not to mess up anything they’ve got going. Just try to fill in as best as I can."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Jets' Mekhi Becton looking to shed 'big bust' label

