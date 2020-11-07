With theatres reopening, film trade analysts weigh in on audience footfall and scope for tentpole releases

In what has been a forgettable year headlined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian economy is slowly but steadily limping back to normalcy. While major sectors have resumed operations in the past few weeks after a long hiatus, the Indian film industry has also recommenced movie shootings and completion of the post-production activities of already-filmed projects. The theatrical exhibition business, one of the severely hit sectors due to COVID-19, has been among the last to resume operations.

While states like Karnataka (15 October) and West Bengal (coincided with the Durga Puja festivities in the state) were among the early birds to allow the resumption of the functioning of movie theatres, the Maharashtra government permitted the reopening of cinema halls from 5 November. The Tamil Nadu government has similarly allowed resumption from 10 November after multiple requests from producers, distributors, and theatre owners in the state. Fifty percent has been set as the occupancy cap by the state governments to follow social distancing norms and ensure the safety of moviegoers.

Firstpost spoke to experts in the film industry to know what lies in store for Indian cinema in the post-COVID era, whether cinema halls will recapture their lost glory, and whether audiences will look beyond the comforts of OTT at home and venture out to visit movie theatres again.

"The big-screen charm will never fade. I grew up in the '70s, and cinema has crossed several hurdles over the decades. I can't wait to watch films again in a theatre. I miss that feeling of sitting in a theatre. These past six months have been like a reset, and I'm sure it'll start rolling again, and naturally, not immediately as it's a global pandemic, and not just regular flu! I'm an optimist; like how the sun rises every morning, the industry will also get back to its glory days soon," says popular film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, producers and digital service providers are trying to find an amicable solution to the long-standing VPF (virtual print fee) issue before screening new movies in theatres. Producer Rajesh of KJR Studios says, "Before new films explore the possibility of a release in theatres, VPF issues have to be sorted out first with DSPs and exhibitors, and the global market also has to open up. Ideally, I wish Vijay sir's Master releases first, to bring the audience back to theatres." Multiple producers have pinned hopes on its release to revive the movie-going culture in Tamil Nadu in the post-COVID-19 era.

Vijay in Master More

Adarsh says Maharashtra contributes about 30 to 40 percent of the entire Indian business for a Bollywood film, and that it is a huge decision to allow reopening. "To begin with, we can expect Hollywood films, re-runs of popular titles like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge, Baahubali 1 & 2, Mission Mangal, Tanhaji to name a few, and maybe even a few small to mid-level new Hindi films. Big films will take some more time, and I'm sure that when they arrive, the crowds will also come in droves. The magic of big films is there throughout the country, and that will never fade. 83 and Sooryavanshi may arrive anytime between January to March, and Radhe may arrive for Eid 2021."

National Award-winning writer, producer, and distributor Dhananjayan is quite optimistic that audience will visit the movie halls soon. "The common man on the road is already back to his normal routine. Traffic jams have again become normal! Most of them are going about their daily jobs sporting a mask. I'm sure that they would want some big-screen entertainment too. Cinema would definitely bounce back," he says.

Noted trade analyst and producer Girish Johar is confident that the movie industry will thrive again soon since people are actually bored sitting at home. "In India, cinema is a movement spread across even the small villages; we are the land of movable movie units (touring talkies). Cinema is an anchor activity. A lot of other economic activities revolve around a trip to a cinema hall. People of all age groups engage with the cinema hall. I believe that the overall business will jump by at least 20 percent once a vaccine is out, and people feel secure about their health and safety. The movie-going culture just won't fade away like that. I'm sure everyone would love to see a movie like RRR on the big screen, and not by sitting at home," observes Girish.

