Cost of living crisis: Colder pools and fewer theatre shows

Leisure centres in Wales are reducing pool temperatures to cut down on energy bills

Some leisure centres in Wales are heating their pools less and arts productions are being scaled back in order to stay open, it has been claimed.

On Thursday, the Senedd's culture and sport committee heard from arts groups and leisure centres about the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Both said their venues were cutting opening hours and activities available.

Also both sectors said they had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Theatres and arts venues

Interim chief executive of Arts Council of Wales (ACW), Michael Elliott, told the committee that more than 50% of arts venues who responded to a recent survey said that they were having to reduce their activities, and programmes offered to the public, with some only opening during weekends due to sustainability concerns.

Recent ACW figures show that audience numbers were only at 60-80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Energy costs facing arts venues are doubling despite the six month support for businesses offered by the UK Government, with 40% of venues who responded to the ACW survey saying that they will be coming off a fixed energy contract during 2023.

A number of companies are having to "play safe" in their choice of events, with the Christmas shows as being particularly important for the sustainability of the sector.

Mr Elliott suggested targeted support of around £5m to £10m was needed to secure the sustainability of the arts sector over the next six months to a year.

Clara Cullen, of the Music Venue Trust, also told MSs they were worried some venues would close within six months.

She added many were already closing on weekdays to cut down on running costs.

According to Louise Miles-Payne, director of performing arts body Creu Cymru, producers are having to balance increasing ticket costs with trying to keep tickets affordable for audiences, while there are concerns about a skill shortages as people leave the sector.

She said that a number of arts venues across Wales were also preparing to be 'warm banks' over the winter, to provide warm places to go for people struggling with energy costs.

Swimming pools

Half of all leisure centres in Wales are run by leisure trusts.

Since October 2021, income for public leisure, has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the Senedd was told.

The Welsh Sports Association and Community Leisure UK said most in the sector reported a return of 80% of pre-Covid levels.

It said: "This means that at present there are already fewer people being physically active in leisure centres than there were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Leisure centres have already taken steps to reduce running costs, such as reducing pool temperatures, cutting down on social activities and reduced weekend opening hours.

Data from the Community Leisure UK membership also stated that "for operators in Wales, energy costs could be as high as a 200% increase when compared to 2019".