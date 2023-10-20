If theatregoers want early start times, they should go to a matinée

Theatregoers who were polled for performance times of Matilda the Musical preferred a 7pm start because it was easier to sort a babysitter - Manuel Harlan

First we had “Nana tea”, now it’s – well, what shall we call it – “pensioner performances”?

Perhaps that’s a slightly harsh term for the National Theatre’s decision to trial moving some of its weekday shows to an earlier start time of 6.30pm. The ostensible reasoning behind the time change is that lives have changed post-Covid: theatregoers now want more time after a play to eat, discuss the performance and catch a train home.

But the real reason is because the National has finally cottoned on to the fact that, although they’d like to be young and hip, their seats full of the capital’s cultural elite, their real audience is retirees who live in the shires and want to get to bed at a decent time.

On the one hand, yes. I’m not a retiree, but I do like going to the theatre, and it’s annoying having to try and cram in a quick Pret baguette between 6.30 and 7pm while hurrying to make a performance. Even then, you still don’t get home by 11pm.

On the other, just no! I might not be the majority audience member, but I don’t want to sit through 90 minutes of a play gnawing my fists with hunger, having sweated my way from work to get there.

As for those theatregoers who were polled for performance times of Matilda the Musical and gave the reason for a preferred start time of 7pm as it being easier to sort a babysitter – well, who are these people?

Everybody knows that you want a babysitter to arrive at 7pm so you’re in with even some semblance of a chance of getting yourself presentable and the kids clean and into their PJs so said babysitter doesn’t take one look at your shambolic family life and run for the hills.

When my parents (in their 70s) take a trip to the opera these days, they already leave the house at 4pm to incorporate the journey, having a bite to eat and getting to their seats in plenty of time. Move performances an hour earlier and they’ll be setting off just after lunch.

Which is, in fact, the way to solve this problem – all those people who want to go to the theatre earlier because they want to get home to the country in time to go to bed should just go to a matinée. Leave the evening performances for the rest of us who have jobs to finish before we can get to the theatre. Better still, make the start time later – say, 8pm.

That way, we can have a dignified dinner first without having to book an afternoon off. After all, what’s a late night once in a while in the pursuit of culture?

