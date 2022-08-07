Theatre ticket policies 'a Wild West' for disabled customers

Carolyn Atkinson - Front Row, BBC Radio 4
·6 min read
A man using a wheelchair
Many disabled people report inconsistencies in the prices and policies for concessionary tickets

There are huge inconsistencies in the availability and price of concessionary and companion tickets for people who need a personal assistant or carer to support them, many disabled people say.

It comes after news a free national Arts Access Card for disabled people to use at theatres, concerts and festivals is being delayed by two years.

Arts Council England (ACE), which is responsible for creating the card together with the BFI, told BBC Radio 4's Front Row that pilots will not be up and running until early 2024.

Andrew Miller, until recently the government's first disability champion for arts and culture, championed the idea of the card after seeing how a similar scheme, Hynt, worked in Wales.

He told Front Row: "One of the principle reasons for my advocating a national arts access scheme was the lack of any consistency in venues' approach to companion tickets and disabled access.

"As I've experienced, through a lifetime of event attendance as a wheelchair user, buying tickets for 40 years, it's the Wild West out there for disabled consumers.

"There's no consistency between how companion tickets are priced. Some make them half price and the disabled person goes full price, others you get a free companion and the disabled person pays a reduced rate."

The national Arts Access Card had been due to launch in March 2022, according to the government's previously-published National Disability Strategy. The High Court later ruled that strategy unlawful due to inadequate consultation with disabled people - the government has applied for permission to appeal - but the card is still being rolled out independently.

A theatre auditorium
During the course of the research, a number of theatres agreed their websites were confusing

Therese Heath, an arts lover and university arts lecturer, agrees that policies and prices vary from venue to venue. She says it's not fair if a disabled person who needs a companion to attend, ends up paying more.

"It's discriminatory to expect someone to pay double to do something that a non-disabled person does not have to pay double for," she said.

"Sometimes events I've been to will say that there is a PA [personal assistant] scheme, but it can be very difficult to get hold of anyone. At one event I went to, the so-called access helpline was also their ticketing helpline so it was completely rammed and you couldn't get through to anybody."

Recently she wanted to buy tickets for a festival, but said she was surprised to find there was no information at all.

"They didn't have a shred of access information on their website," she recalled. "I was looking for whether they offered PA tickets. I was looking for information as to whether I could get my wheelchair onto the site, whether there were disabled toilets. And unfortunately at that point there was absolutely nothing on their website whatsoever."

The Equality Act applies to any business that provides goods, facilities or services to members of the public including theatres, cinemas, music venues, comedy clubs and festivals.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published guidance on responsibilities that entertainment venues have towards their customers,

"Reasonable adjustments are not just about changes to physical features or the addition of auxiliary aids such as a hearing loop, although these can be important to some disabled people," it says.

"Consider providing information (such as programmes and publicity material) in alternative formats and offering an additional ticket for free to a disabled person who needs to bring an assistant."

Andrew Miller who was until recently the Government's first Disability Champion for Arts and Culture
Andrew Miller described the market as a "Wild West for disabled consumers"

But research by Front Row revealed that doesn't always happen.

Stephanie Sirr CEO of the Nottingham Playhouse and co-president of UK Theatre confirmed the "big 12" subsidised theatres all offer free companion tickets, as do many other UK Theatre members.

Hackney Empire and Belgrade Coventry offer disabled concessions plus a free carer ticket for those who need one.

The Tron in Glasgow no longer does concessions, instead offering three price options to choose from. No-one has to prove eligibility for any concession. A companion ticket is free.

But the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton confirmed they charge half price for a companion ticket.

During the course of the research, a number of theatres agreed their websites were confusing.

The Bristol Old Vic has now updated its site making clear free companion tickets are not only available for people with "restricted mobility", but also those who are hearing or visually impaired or neuro-divergent.

The Mercury in Colchester, the Birmingham Rep and the Leeds Playhouse all said if people join their free access schemes to book tickets it overrides links which wrongly appear to charge for companion seats. The Mercury added that barriers to the arts aren't always to do with price, and not everyone wants the free seat.

The Birmingham Rep said being on the access list means they can be sure customers get the right seat for them, for example the end of a row, near the loos, or the best position to read the subtitled captions.

The Leeds Playhouse said they are currently updating their website but that disabled people can book tickets online, in person or over the phone.

All venues stress they work hard to make sure the companion seats are protected for those who really need them, and say abuse won't be tolerated.

Some require proof of eligibility, like the Theatre Royal in Newcastle upon Tyne, where recipients must be in receipt of disability benefits PIP, DLA, or Attendance Allowance, or a Certificate of Vision Impairment (CVI ).

As well as the Hynt card in Wales, Nimbus Disability (previously known as CredAbility) operate the Access Card, which is already accepted by companies including Ticketmaster, Merlin theme parks, the O2 Academies, SSE arenas, Delfont Mackintosh and Ambassador Group Theatres (ATG).

A prototype of the Nimbus Disability card
Nimbus Disability operate the Access Card, which is accepted by many events companies (mock-up pictured)

Trained experts have assessed 60,000 members so far, deciding what reasonable adjustments an individual needs. It is noted on the card and then universally accepted.

From this week, ATG is rolling out online booking for all access tickets. Its access and safeguarding lead, Cate Gordon, says all 37 venues will be included.

"By registering with Nimbus's Access Card, customers will be able to log on to our website and book their own accessible seats, and also an essential companion ticket if required… at the time of day that you want to, just in the same way that any non-disabled person could," she said.

Miller, who is now a trustee at Bafta and the Royal Shakespeare Company, is confident the government-backed national Arts Access Card will happen eventually.

"It could be well be that it builds on what Hynt has established in Wales, what CredAbility Nimbus have done, and also what the UK cinema card (CEA) does. But the essential element for me is that the card is made free to disabled users. That for me is a red line.

"When this scheme gets rolled out, it will transform the lives of disabled audiences, making the arts and the venue sector far more accessible and radically change the access approach to all the venues who sign up to it."

Front Row airs at 19:15 BST from Mon-Thurs on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Uganda LGBT rights: Government shuts down key advocacy group

    Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) decried the move as a 'witch hunt' targeting the LGBT community.

  • Don't skip The Sandman 's end credits — they were designed by the original comic artist

    Dave McKean, who created the multimedia covers for every issue of Neil Gaiman's original comic, came out of retirement to work on the new Netflix show.

  • Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'

    Hamida Banu had been trafficked to Pakistan 20 years ago by an agent promising her a job in Dubai.

  • Blue Bombers dominate fourth quarter, stay undefeated with 35-20 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — Tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep to keep their undefeated season intact. The Blue Bombers (9-0) powered through with three touchdowns to grab a 35-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium Thursday. Dakota Prukop restored Winnipeg’s lead on a one-yard sneak. Janarion Grant then threw a cold shower on the home crowd with a 57-yard punt return. Brady Oliveira sealed the victory with a late six-yard rush. “I think that's the toughes

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Despite his public beliefs, Browns QB Deshaun Watson has plenty to be regretful about

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. So now we know just how committed the NFL is to seeing Deshaun Watson endure stiffer discipline than the six-game suspension an independent arbitrator issued after passing judgment on the star quarterback's repeated, unwanted sexual advances toward massage therapists. On Wednesday, the league announced it would move to suspend Watson — whose $230 million U

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.