Theater Stars Urge Fans to ‘Bring Back Broadway’ by Voting Blue

Some of Broadway’s biggest stars have united — in song, of course — to advocate for Joe Biden’s victory in the upcoming presidential election.

In a video titled “Bring Back Broadway: A Vote Blue Video,” 16 musical theater actors sing a voting-themed song based on “The Telephone Hour” from “Bye Bye Birdie” and “I Have Dreamed” from “The King & I.” The original lyrics were written by Joe Keenan.

Actors appearing in the video include Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt, John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason Graae, Amy Hillner Larsen, Kristen Mengelkoch, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, David Hyde Pierce, Lance Roberts and Chip Zien.

In the five-minute video, the actors recall their quarantine experiences in song, mentioning how they have been “coaching voice online” with their “careers on the skids” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re sick of scrabble, baking, Netflix, Hulu – and President Donald Trump.

The ensemble sings: “I’m so sick of it all (No plays!)/ But especially Trump (No shows!)/ So, I’m heeding the call (Long days!)/ Getting off of my rump (Tight clothes!)/ Gonna rise to the test (‘Cause he’s crazy!)/ Gonna roll up my sleeves (Trump is crazy!)/ And I ain’t gonna rest (Really crazy!)/ Till he finally leaves!”

They then advocate for Biden to win the election, employing catchy lyrics such as: “Trump has gotta go/ Cast your vote for Joe, If you want a show not on HBO” and “Trump’s in love with Kim/ Kim’s in love with him.”

Ed Goldschneider did the musical direction, vocal arrangements, piano and mixing; orchestration was provided by Bryan Blake; and Tristan Marzeski contributed drums and percussion. The video was edited by Rick Hip-Flores.

Watch the full video below.

