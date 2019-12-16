The Year of Lamar continues: Ravens' Jackson tops Pro Bowl fan voting by wide margin

Fan voting for January’s Pro Bowl ended last week, and on Monday the NFL released the top vote-getters.

Not surprisingly, the final tally shows that the Year of Lamar — Jackson, that is — continues.

Jackson tops voting by wide margin

Jackson got the most votes of any player, by a pretty large margin: the second-year Baltimore Ravens quarterback totaled 704,699 votes.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, right, and Seattle's Russell Wilson, left, were the top vote getters for the Pro Bowl. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The next-closest vote-getter was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who received 539,768. That’s a difference of almost 165,000 votes.

In third was reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes at 468,838, and Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook (431,748) was fourth, though first among non-quarterbacks. Panthers’ all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey (406,477) was fifth.

Among that five, only Wilson is over 25-years-old.

Bosa brothers top position

One other quirk of the fan voting: the Bosa brothers were the leading vote-getter at defensive end in the AFC and NFC; Joey Bosa of the Chargers got 252,555 votes, and rookie Nick of the 49ers got 358,911.

The chart below shows the player who garnered the most votes at each position in each conference.

QB AFC Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 704,699 DE AFC Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers 252,555 QB NFC Russell Wilson, Seattle 539,768 DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 358,911 RB AFC Nick Chubb, Cleveland 316,008 DT AFC Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh 221,693 RB NFC Dalvin Cook, Minnesota 431,748 DT NFC Arik Armstead, San Francisco 273,403 FB AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 152,877 OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 251,248 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 384,200 OLB NFC Preston Smith, Green Bay 166,347 WR AFC DeAndre Hopkins, Houston 275,684 ILB AFC Devin Bush, Pittsburgh 150,548 WR NFC Michael Thomas, New Orleans 371,365 ILB NFC Bobby Wagner, Seattle 207,026 TE AFC Mark Andrews, Baltimore 331,796 CB AFC Marcus Peters, Baltimore 231,601 TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco 340,624 CB NFC Richard Sherman, San Francisco 259,476 T AFC Orlando Brown, Baltimore 188,787 SS AFC Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets 186,068 T NFC David Bakhtiari, Green Bay 194,207 SS NFC Vonn Bell, New Orleans 98,449 G AFC Marshal Yanda, Baltimore 192,580 FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 209,245 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 121,529 FS NFC Marcus Williams, New Orleans 93,593 C AFC Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh 152,128 P AFC Brett Kern, Tennessee 93,586 C NFC Travis Frederick, Dallas 140,449 P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 101,965 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 187,814 ST AFC Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh 87,863 K NFC Wil Lutz, New Orleans 106,747 ST NFC Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 113,638 RS AFC Mecole Hardman, Kansas City 91,358 RS NFC Deonte Harris, New Orleans 84,085







Players who ultimately are named to the Pro Bowl get there through votes from fans, coaches and players; each counts for one-third of the total tally.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday night on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

