The ‘worst rule in football’ isn’t wrong at all

Jay Busbee
·10 min read

Sometimes it’s OK to admit when you’re wrong.

For years, I’ve hated the infamous fumble-through-the-end-zone, lose-the-ball play. I’ve called it the worst rule in football, because man, it sure seems terrible. You get that close to the end zone, you make one mistake and you lose everything? That ain’t right!

So when Cleveland’s Rashard Higgins reached out toward the pylon in last weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, only to fumble away the ball, possession, and a good chunk of Cleveland’s hopes, I was the living version of that Leo DiCaprio-pointing-at-the-TV GIF, all full of righteous rage. And I wasn’t alone.

Only this time, I didn’t take a flamethrower to my house. I did what we probably all should do in these situations: I consulted some NFL rules experts. And what I found was that the ‘worst rule in football’ … isn’t so bad after all.

The very short version

It’s the offense’s job to get a live ball down the field and across the goal line. If the offense fails in that task, it loses the ball. End of story.

The very long version

If we’re going to spend another 1,500-plus words parsing out a situation that occurs only a handful of times a season, let’s begin by laying out the rule itself. The NFL’s Official Rulebook, Rule 8, Section 7, Article 3, Item 4, Subcategory 1 (yes, this is a true citation) states: “If a ball is fumbled in the field of play, and goes forward into the opponent’s end zone and over the end line or sideline, a touchback is awarded to the defensive team.”

OK. That explains what happens when a player fumbles the ball into the end zone. But it doesn’t explain why. Why does the offense have to lose the ball entirely? If a player fumbles out of bounds on the one-inch line, the offense keeps the ball. But one foot further and the ball goes over to the other team? Does that make sense?

Yes, when you consider 1) what exactly the end zone constitutes, 2) the Impetus Rule, and 3) the concept of “in touch.”

The sacred end zone

The end zone, in football, is a quasi-mystical creation, infinitely high and, in rulebooks past, infinitely broad. Its quirks don’t always make logical sense — you score a touchdown if the ball just brushes the front of the end zone plane, but a receiver who catches the ball entirely within the end zone must get both feet down to also get a touchdown. A rusher who somehow landed feet-first in the end zone but with the ball outside of it would not get a touchdown, but a receiver with both feet in and the ball outside the back of the end zone would.

But let’s put that aside for a second while we focus on this particular rule. “It comes back to the core objective of the game, back to the 1870s,” says Ben Austro, editor-in-chief of the all-things-officiating website Football Zebras. “Defend the goal. Do not allow the offense to penetrate the goal with the ball.”

Whatever else is going on when a player fumbles the ball forward, we can all agree on this: the offense did not penetrate the goal with the ball. Rationalizations, philosophical arguments, poetic justifications … all of them are secondary to that fact.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) fumbles the ball over Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen at the goal line during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) fumbles the ball over Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen at the goal line during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP)

The Impetus Rule

Because nothing is ever simple in football, there’s a philosophical-slash-legalistic construct known as the Impetus Rule. It’s the NFL rules version of you-break-it, you-bought-it, and it comes into play when the ball enters that mystical end zone.

“Impetus is the force that puts the ball into an end zone,” NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino said a few years back, speaking of this exact situation. “So if a team provides the impetus that puts a ball into their opponent’s end zone ... then they are responsible for it. They’re responsible for it. And if the ball gets out of bounds through the end zone then it is a touchback.”

In other words, if the offense burps up the ball into the end zone, it’s the responsibility of the offense — not the referees, not the rulebook, and certainly not the defense — to get the ball back under control. If the offense can’t do that, too bad, so sad.

“Some say the NFL rule is too punitive, that the offense shouldn't lose possession in a situation like that,” says NFL historian Dan Daly. “But I kind of like the idea of the field being finite — and that when you fumble out of the end zone it's like it drops off the face of the earth. Gone forever. A fumble between the goal lines, that's different; you're still in the Field Of Play. But they don't call it the end line for nothing.”

In touch: one end zone, three choices

John Turney of Pro Football Journal breaks down the rule with the precision of a lawyer: “It's been the rule for at least 130 years,” he says, “and it follows logically from the fact that when the ball is ‘in touch’ [i.e. live in the end zone], it has a very different status from when it's somewhere between the two goal-lines.”

A ball “in touch” has three possible fates: touchdown, touchback, or safety. That’s it.

Obviously a ball going forward into the opponent’s end zone wouldn’t be a safety, and there’s no reason whatsoever to grant a touchdown to someone fumbling the ball into the end zone. So what’s left? Exactly.

“If it’s a kick or punt, another situation where we have a loose ball in the end zone, we know that when it’s a dead ball, it’s a touchback,” Austro says. “But let’s make an exception for a fumble? No.”

The only exception to this rule involves momentum — if, for instance, a defender intercepts a pass at the goal line and falls backward, or a defender slides to grab a fumble and continues on into the end zone. Until relatively recently, that situation would be a safety against the team that recovered the ball, which seems far more unfair than the fumble-into-the-end-zone rule. But since the laws of physics trump even the laws of football, the NFL made an exception in that particular case. The defense now gets the ball at the spot of the recovery.

And hey, speaking of that poor defense …

Cut the defense a break

There’s a reason why Ryan Fitzpatrick has more career passing yards than Steve Young or Troy Aikman. The NFL’s rules have inexorably evolved to favor offense. It’s no surprise why — even a routine pass play fires up fans more than an impressive defensive stop. But this offense-is-king philosophy has skewed our entire perception of the game, to the point where it now seems the offense is bathed in holy righteousness. A rule like this, which clearly favors the defense and heavily penalizes the offense, thus somehow seems … wrong.

Daly points out that the college rules give the defense the ball back at the spot of the fumble, which could have the effect of penalizing the defense even more than the offense. “Imagine this scenario: Team A fumbles out of the end zone,” he says. “Team B gets the ball at the 1/2-yard line. A safety follows. Then a free kick gives Team A good field position, and it scores again — touchdown, field goal, whatever. Team A ends up with 5 or even 9 points. That's why the touchback makes sense, I think.”

Plus, the rules don’t make exceptions for offensive arrogance or stupidity. Extending the ball with one hand to go for the heroic touchdown is a case of risk-reward. “You know the rule, so when you’re near the goal line, do not put the ball in peril like that,” Austro says. “If you take the risk, that comes with reward, but also with that [potential] penalty. Don’t bail out a team who knows what the rule is.”

Old-school rules, old-school chaos

As infuriating as the rule can be now, it’s worth noting that things could be — indeed, used to be — so much worse. Remember what I said about the quirks of the end zone? What are now merely quirks were once incomprehensible and monumental decrees.

For instance, prior to 1926, a ball on a punt or kickoff was considered “live” until it was downed by possession — whether or not the ball stayed in the end zone. What this meant in practice was that balls would be skittering through the backs of end zones, out into open fields or running tracks behind the end zone, and players from both teams would be chasing it down: the receiving team to down it, the kicking team to try to turn it into a cheap touchdown.

Imagine that kind of chaos now — a horde of Chiefs, say, chasing a kickoff up the ramp and into the concourse. Thrilling as that sounds, there’s a reason why rulemakers removed the “by possession” component and deemed any out-of-bounds ball in the end zone to be downed.

The NFL has amended its fumbling rules in other areas; you can’t pull a Kenny Stabler-esque fumble-rooski anymore. And for a short time, a fumble was even more catastrophic:

“For a brief period of time in the '50s there was a rule that said: If the ball is fumbled out of bounds, possession goes to the team that last touched it,” Daly says. “They realized it was a mistake and went back to the old rule — the one we still have — pretty quickly.”

The end zone was once more treacherous, too; there was a time in the ‘20s when an incomplete pass in the end zone was a turnover. Since that tended to sharply diminish the passing game once teams got into the red zone, that rule ended up in the trash too. But the sanctity of the end zone persisted in other ways … which we noted above. (It’s OK if you don’t remember. It was awhile ago.)

End (at last) of story

So there you have it. Responsibility, philosophy, impetus … an awful lot of big words for a loose ball. Bottom line, though, this is a rare situation and not one that’s likely to be changed anytime soon.

“There were eight instances [in 2017], three the year before and three the year before that,” Falcons president Rich McKay, head of the NFL’s Competition Committee, said in 2018. “We did not believe it merited a proposal.” (The Falcons this week declined to comment on whether McKay has updated his thinking on this particular issue.)

“It comes back to the basic rules of, 100-yard field, 10-yard end zone, get the ball into the end zone. To say now that we’re going to throw in this exception, even though you didn’t get the ball those 100 yards … ” Austro says. “A lot of old rules do change, but this [rule] seems to be baked into the objective of the game.”

I’m convinced. Fumble into the end zone, lose the ball. End of story … until it happens to my team. Then I’ll call it the worst rule in football again.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays' deal with Michael Brantley not done

    The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn't say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step. That involves a player resuming non-contact football activities, such as throwing and running, and is the final step before a player is deemed ready to go. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • NFL world pays its respects to Philip Rivers, who is retiring after 17 seasons

    Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims: 'Fights are not in these plans'

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • Warriors honour Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • The secret to Barry Trotz's success

    Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • NFL Conference Championship Predictions and Offseason Drama | More Football

    The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: Risers and fallers heading into Week 2

    Let's take a look at the fantasy hockey landscape heading into Week 2 of the 2021 NHL season.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

    BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski’s penalty was enough for Bayern Munich to consolidate its Bundesliga lead at the halfway stage of the season with a 1-0 win at Bavarian rival Augsburg on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s spot kick in the 13th minute was Bayern’s only reward for dominating the first half, while the visitors had to hold on in the second with Augsburg missing a host of chances —including a penalty of its own. Lewandowski scored his 22nd league goal of the season from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller both missed chances before the break, when Khedira made way for Tobias Strobl. The home side improved significantly in the second half but missed a great chance to equalize when Alfred Finnbogason – who had only come on as a substitute a couple of minutes before – smashed his penalty off the left post in the 76th. Benjamin Pavard conceded the spot kick for handball. Another Augsburg substitute, Fredrik Jensen, shot over from another good position shortly afterward. UNION BEATEN Bayern stayed four points clear of Leipzig, which earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Emil Forsberg’s 70th-minute strike. Forsberg had come on as a substitute 10 minutes before and capitalized on a rare lapse from Union’s defence to turn and score past Andreas Luthe. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi denied Marius Bülter an injury-time equalizer as Union failed to score for the first time in the league this season. Union dropped to sixth place after its first defeat in seven games since losing the Berlin derby 3-1 at Hertha on Dec. 4. BIELEFELD RELIEF Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 at home to stay out of the relegation zone after Cologne’s late 2-1 win at last-place Schalke earlier Wednesday. Cologne remained 16th in the 18-team division with Bielefeld two points clear in 15th. Also, Eintracht Frankfurt came back to draw 2-2 at Freiburg. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Is now the time to make a move for Kelly Oubre Jr.?

    Mike Barner offers up some trade ideas for Week 5 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension. The six-foot-six, 320-pound Figueroa started 34 games — primarily at left tackle — with the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named the team’s nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman both years. Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017. He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the team reach the Grey Cup on two occasions. Before joining the Ticats, Figueroa played five seasons with his hometown Miami Hurricanes in the college ranks. RIDERS EXTEND RECEIVER JORDAN WILLIAMS-LAMBERT REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a one-year contract extension. Williams-Lambert was named the West Division's most outstanding rookie in 2018, posting 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a team-leading 62 receptions. After spending the start of 2019 with the NFL's Chicago Bears, he returned to the Riders and had five receptions for 57 yards in three games. Meanwhile, American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell opted back into their contracts with the Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. BLUE BOMBERS BRING BACK BRIGGS WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension. The six-foot-1, 211-pound native of Kelowna, B.C., returns to the Bombers for a seventh season after originally being selected by the club in the second round, 17th overall, of the 2014 CFL draft. The veteran linebacker was limited to just four regular-season games and three playoff contests in 2019 due to injuries after missing only three games in the first five years of his career. Briggs finished the year with three tackles — two on defence and one on special teams — and added two special-teams tackles and a defensive tackle in Winnipeg's run to the Grey Cup championship. Briggs has 20 defensive tackles and 57 more on special teams over 91 CFL games with the Bombers. ALOUETTES SIGN SEVEN CANADIANS MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed seven Canadians: defensive lineman Jean-Samuel Blanc, wide receiver Félix Faubert-Lussier, linebacker DJ Lalama, defensive lineman Bo Banner, receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Dominique Termansen, as well as and defensive tackle Cameron Lawson. Blanc, from Montreal, has played 71 games over five seasons with the Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 245-pound lineman led the team with 21 special-teams tackles in 2019. Faubert-Lussier played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019, catching nine passes for 102 yards and adding two special-teams tackles in 16 games. The Montrealer spent his first two CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who selected him in the fifth round (39th total) of the 2016 CFL draft. Lalama, a Winnipeg native, made 25 defensive tackles and eight on special teams, adding one sack and one tackle for a loss in 11 games in Montreal in 2019. Lalama started his career with the Alouettes in 2017 before joining the Blue Bombers for the 2019 season. He came back to Montreal in August 2019. Banner played 18 games with the Alouettes in 2019, registering 15 defensive tackles, nine on special teams and adding one sack. Julien-Grant played his first professional season in 2019 when he returned seven kickoffs for 112 yards, while making a catch for eight yards. Termansen made six defensive tackles and one on special teams, while recovering a fumble in nine games with the Alouettes in 2019. Lawson was selected in the second round (16th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020 after being named the OUA lineman of the year in 2019 while playing for Queen's University. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • NCAAW what to watch: UConn-Tennessee rivalry returns, but will it continue past 2021?

    No. 3 UConn and No. 25 Tennessee match up during an incredible Thursday night schedule.

  • Dan Hooker's sacrifice embodies human cost to fighting amid a pandemic

    Hooker won’t be home until March after fighting on Saturday. When fighters talk about sacrificing for their careers, this is what they’re talking about.

  • Michael Chiesa tops Neil Magny, calls out Colby Covington: 'Your shtick is done'

    Chiesa won by the score of 49-46, or four rounds to one, on all three official scorecards.

  • Eric Bieniemy still isn't an NFL head coach, and every excuse why falls flat

    His two predecessors are both head coaches. He's interviewed for nearly a dozen jobs. He's an ideal candidate for at least one of the remaining openings. Take your explanations elsewhere.

  • AP source: New Lions coach Campbell getting 6-year deal

    The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not released. “With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigours of professional football and what it takes to be successful,” team owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves.” While Detroit did make Holmes one of four Black general managers in the NFL and team president Rod Wood thanked Rod Graves of the Fritz Pollard Alliance on Tuesday, the franchise followed a league-wide trend of hiring white head coaches. The Lions were one of seven teams looking for a head coach during this hiring cycle and so far only the New York Jets did not pick a white man. The Jets hired Robert Saleh, the son of Lebanese parents. Philadelphia and Houston, meanwhile, still have an opening for a head coach. The NFL has just four minority coaches: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Washington's Ron Rivera, Miami's Brian Flores and Saleh, who is the first Muslim American coach in the league. “The issue is not in the sufficiency of numbers; the problem is in the limited number of leadership opportunities given," said Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in the NFL. “The disparity in opportunities is mind-boggling. It is unfortunate that the performances of co-ordinators like Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Leslie Frasier and Joe Woods may not meet what appears as ‘ever-evolving standards’ for becoming a Black head coach in the NFL." The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Campbell, who is from Clifton, Texas, was a standout tight end at Texas A&M and was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1999. He had 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans. Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit's coach from 1967-72. “Dan’s passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process," Lions president Rod Wood said. “When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration. The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach.” Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia in November. Patricia, a former New England defensive co-ordinator, was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach. The Lions finished 5-11 last season — their 13th season with double-digit losses this century — and have only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Larry Lage, The Associated Press