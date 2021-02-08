The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show Prompts Sweetest Toronto Throwback Photos
It’s not every year a Torontonian performs at the Super Bowl. In fact, Scarborough, Ont.’s own The Weeknd is the first-ever solo Canadian to headline the halftime show, which reached 99.9 million viewers last year.
Naturally, local institutions were feeling proud of their hometown boy — particularly places in Scarborough, the east Toronto neighbourhood where The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) grew up.
how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/9fgWU0l2iz
— University of Toronto Scarborough (@UTSC) February 8, 2021
🇨🇦 @TheWeeknd was ALWAYS a Starboy! #SuperBowl #SBLV pic.twitter.com/kEDnoZpp1R
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 8, 2021
The city’s public library service tweeted out a photo of The Weeknd at a Scarborough library branch.
Good luck on tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, @theweeknd!
And feel free to drop by again the next time you’re home!
📸 @theweeknd #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/v6DV6ty7N8
— Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) February 7, 2021
The mayor of Mississauga, another part of the Greater Toronto Area, was also quick to show her support.
Tonight, Scarborough’s very own @theweeknd made history as the first Canadian to solo headline the #SBLV Halftime Show. Thank you for representing #Canada on the world stage! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/t633xPLDcN
— Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 8, 2021
Some high-profile Canadian names, like Toronto’s mayor John Tory, Toronto International Film Festival director Cameron Bailey, journalist Tanya Talaga and former MuchMusic VJ George Stroumboulopoulos weighed in, too.
Much love to @theweeknd representing Canadian excellence
Canadian artists keep punching above their weight and I'm here for it#sblv https://t.co/NS2C7KBjyB
— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 8, 2021
Incredible performance by @theweeknd at the #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime show.
From Scarborough all the way to the world’s biggest stage.
Making Toronto proud. pic.twitter.com/Tsc2tUJNb7
— John Tory (@JohnTory) February 8, 2021
Love The Weeknd. #Scarborough proud!
— Tanya Talaga (@TanyaTalaga) February 8, 2021
Shout out Toronto. Shout out Scarborough!!!!! SHOUT OUT @theweeknd
— George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) February 8, 2021
SCARBOROUGH REPRESENT 🙌🏽 #TheWeeknd
— Ginella Massa (@Ginella_M) February 8, 2021
Scarberians right now with @theweeknd performing at the Super Bowl. #scarborough #bendale #woburn pic.twitter.com/l7Rut5QsjL
— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 8, 2021
TL is just going to have let Scarborough have our moment of brazen boastin
— Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 8, 2021
Toronto mans when the Sheppard bus is on time. pic.twitter.com/zCa2t5VsQ9
— Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 8, 2021
And the rest of Twitter was also pretty psyched about the performance.
so so cool to see the growth. killin shit for over a decade 🏆 congrats to the goat @theweeknd
— Aminé (@heyamine) February 8, 2021
i was happy in 2021 for 13 minutes and 47 seconds, thank you abel #TheWeeknd
— glika (@glikamitro) February 8, 2021
Man @theweeknd won the damn Super Bowl 🙄🔥👏🏽
— WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) February 8, 2021
the weeknd: started from the bottom (western frosh week) now we here (the super bowl)
— Evy Kwong 鄺文詠 (@EVYSTADIUM) February 8, 2021
Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021
And then there were the memes, largely related to the “I Can’t Feel My Face” portion of the performance. Expect to see a lot more of this over the next few days.
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR
— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
Me having to wake up tomorrow for work... #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd #SundayNightFitz #QuarantineDadLife pic.twitter.com/Eohfyc3xgD
— Brian Fitzsimmons (@brian_bonafitz) February 8, 2021
Trying to find my phone in my one bedroom apartment pic.twitter.com/7clMJLgl75
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 8, 2021
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH
— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
And of course, the jokesters familiar with The Weeknd’s edgy lyrical content.
the Pepsi halftime show but every song is about coke 😭
— sasha (@sashakalra) February 8, 2021
