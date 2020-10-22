‘The Undoing’ Is Unoriginal But Highly Watchable

Another day, another show about murderous intrigue.

“The Undoing” premieres Sunday on HBO, giving Nicole Kidman another prestige project from the network behind the similarly themed “Big Little Lies.” This time Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a wealthy Manhattan therapist who finds her polished lifestyle suddenly unraveling when her husband (Hugh Grant) is accused of killing his paramour Elena (Matilda De Angelis).

Reviews of the six-episode limited series have been mixed, with IndieWire calling it “misguided” and Vulture deeming it “seductive.” But with such star power (Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe and Édgar Ramírez round out the supporting cast), there must be something worthwhile in “The Undoing.”

To find out, HuffPost reporters Leigh Blickley and Matthew Jacobs fired up a few episodes and chatted about their findings.

The Bottom Line

“The Undoing” isn’t fresh enough to constitute must-see TV, but it has plenty of allure, including twisty cliffhangers, a chilly atmosphere and a few exemplary performances.

Cast And Characters

Matthew Jacobs: “The Undoing” couldn’t be more indicative of TV in the early 2020s: two certified movie stars uniting for the sort of pulpy literary adaptation that 25 years ago would have lit up the box office. It’s wealth porn, murder mystery and domestic-discord noir. I was hooked after one episode. What’d you think?

Leigh Blickley: Couldn’t agree more. Give me a thriller set in pre-COVID New York City and I’m all yours. “The Undoing” grabbed my attention the minute Nicole Kidman brushed her teeth in a flowing bathrobe while walking through an enormous, wallpaper-adorned Upper East Side brownstone. The glamour. The predictable terror. It’s also unreal to me that Kidman and Hugh Grant have never worked together before. What a treat for us.

MJ: I suppose “rich people on the verge of a breakdown” has always been Kidman’s specialty (see: “Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Others,” “Birth”), which means David E. Kelley is keeping an entire subgenre alive. Kidman and Grant get equal billing, but it’s really her show, spotty American accent and all. In “Big Little Lies,” her best scenes occurred during therapy sessions. In “The Undoing,” she’s the therapist — arguably not a great one, but that’s another matter — yet that doesn’t provide Grace any detailed understanding of her husband’s behavior. I’ve seen three episodes, and I’m worried the show is too familiar (messy affairs, class disparities) to pull off a real surprise in the end. But I’ll certainly stick around to find out.

LB: Thank you for calling out Kidman’s accent, which perplexed me at times. Grant, luckily, gets to stick with his British brogue playing her husband, respected pediatric oncologist Jonathan Fraser, who seems as dedicated to his family as he is to his relentless job. Yet Jonathan carries some dark secrets ― secrets that blow up the Frasers’ seemingly idyllic life.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in "The Undoing." (Photo: HBO)

Just Another Whodunnit?

LB: “The Undoing” is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known,” which I have not read but might dip into now that I’ve become wrapped up in this story. Have you read it, Matt?

MJ: I haven’t, and I was intrigued when I saw a recent Vulture story call the show “more of a whodunnit than the novel.” That tweak also seems indicative of the Peak TV era. (Or have we already graduated to Post-Peak TV? I can’t keep up.) Maximized intrigue is what keeps people coming back for more, or so networks think. To get a green light, you need cliffhangers. It can be a bit exhausting, but I found the thriller aspects of this show far more absorbing than some of the similar programming we’ve seen this year. I’m thinking of “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Ratched” and the latest “Fargo” season.

