The top 10 defensive rookies for the 2020 NFL season

The 2020 NFL draft might only have featured five of the first picks, and 13 of the 32 first-round selections, on the defensive side of the ball. But that doesn’t mean this collection was bereft of talent.

In fact, we believe there will be some game-changing defenders right away on defense, including a few future Pro Bowl and All-Pro talents. It actually speaks to the depth and talent on that side of the ball that for our list of 10 potential instant-impact rookies that we left off three defenders who were drafted in the top 20 picks — Jeff Okudah, Javon Kinlaw and K’Lavon Chiasson.

Not to worry, though: We had strong grades on all three of those players and believe they’ll be productive in time. It’s just that for myriad reasons, we felt others could be spotlighted for their ability to be quick studies and early producers.

On Wednesday, we highlighted the 10 offensive rookies we think will shine early on. Now it’s time for the defense:

Washington EDGE Chase Young (Round 1, 2nd overall)

The clear-cut favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young enters an interesting situation this season. The team has been very cautious with him so far, keeping him out of multiple camp practices with a hip injury. It sounds like the team is erring on the side of caution, more than anything.

“We want to make sure before we throw him back out there, so we may be a little bit more cautious than we need to be,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said.

Assuming Young can stay healthy and get more work, he’s got the QB-hunting knack to be a 10-sack rookie if things go right. The division is loaded with talented young passers, and Washington needs to be a more competitive team to give Young more pass-rush opportunities.

But he’s surrounded by a lot of talent on that defensive front and should flash as a rookie. After all, we’re talking about one of the more skilled pass rushers to enter the league in years — and Urban Meyer has said that Young is more naturally gifted than even Nick Bosa, last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Some of the top 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates by BetMGM.

Panthers DT Derrick Brown (Round 1, 7th overall)

Brown already has said he wants to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, even though it’s honestly tough for an interior lineman — one who isn’t known as a pass rusher, per se — to take home this hardware. Of course, if there’s a player with the physical gifts and insane motor to upset the apple cart, it’s Brown.

He’s expected to fill a vital role for Matt Rhule’s defense (as is second-round safety Jeremy Chinn) in Year 1 and should benefit from lining up next to Kawaan Short, even if Short is coming off an injury-plagued season.

So even if Brown won’t put up Aaron Donald-type production, he still can be a force in the middle who makes enough eye-opening plays to get noticed. And from what we saw from the Panthers’ run defense a year ago, Brown will fill a huge void.

Ravens LB Patrick Queen (Round 1, 28th overall)

We loved the pick at the time, feeling that Queen was the perfect Ravens linebacker and that he could step right in despite not turning 21 years old until a few weeks ago. Queen’s strong camp has only reinforced that notion.

"I think he’s right on schedule,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said a few days ago. “He wants to be right, he really studies, he’s very conscientious, and he's a rookie at the same time — without reps in the offseason.

“So, I would say he's doing really well — better than anticipated, but he's not there yet. He has a lot to learn, and that's going to be the case all year. Throughout the course of the season, for rookies, every day is a new day.”