The teeth-whitening gel that went viral on TikTok is on sale for just $7 on Amazon for Prime Day: 'So cheap and so easy'

One easy way to look your best in pics or videos? A bright, white smile. Sure, filters can help achieve the look, but why settle for internet magic when you can get the real thing IRL?

While many dentists offer teeth-whitening treatments, they’re not always covered by your insurance. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, consider the Plus White Speed Whitening Gel on Amazon. TikTok user @alexabrooklee recently revealed it’s the secret behind her enviable white teeth.

In @alexabrooklee's now-viral TikTok video with more than 2.7 million views and 244,000 likes, she says she's used Plus White Speed Whitening Gel since 2011 and that it's "so cheap and so easy."

Amazon shoppers seem to agree. This affordable teeth-whitening gel has 4.4 out of 5 stars, and many reviews say it’s easy to use and “works great.”

One shopper on Amazon raved that it’s “better than expensive stuff,” adding that they’ve “been using” the product for years and that it’s “better than stuff the dentist gave me and cheap… [I] usually do it twice a month, 15 minutes each time. [I] get a lot of compliments on my pearly whites.”

If you want to try a teeth-whitening product that really works, take a cue from all the shoppers who swear by Plus White Speed Whitening Gel. It just might be the thing that makes you smile big and wide more often.

