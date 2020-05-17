The Sunday Times Rich List 2020: Richest people in UK under 30

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, topped the pile. Photo: Getty

Sportsmen, musicians and property moguls dominated The Sunday Times Rich List under 30 standings for 2020.

Top of the list by some distance was Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, who inherited a property empire that includes 300 acres of prime London property, as well real estate spanning across Europe and the US.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Duke, 29, increased his wealth last year by £195m ($157m) to £10.295bn.

Like Hugh Grosvenor, 28-year-old India Rose James and her family also inherited a London property empire. The 70-acre Soho Estates has undergone an overhaul under the new generation and India has seen her family wealth increase by £22m to £730m, meaning she remains in fourth place on the list.

But not all the wealth was inherited and there are some under 30’s that have managed to amass “self-made” fortunes.

Unmoved in fifth place was pop star Ed Sheeran who now has £200m in the bank at just 29 years of age.

The prolific Halifax-born, Suffolk-raised performer has become one of the world’s biggest pop stars. He increased his wealth by £40m over the past 12 months.

British boxer Anthony Joshua also made the list. Photo: Getty

On top of his own hits, Sheeran has written songs for everyone from Taylor Swift to The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Rudimental, and collaborated with dozens of stars, including Stormzy, 50 Cent, Young Thug and Eminem.

Harry Styles came in at tenth on the list after his fortune rose £5m to £63m, while actor Daniel Ratcliffe fell one place to ninth after his wealth jumped £4m to £94m.

The top riser was Ben Francis, the brain behind sports brand Gymshark. The 27-year-old launched his sports brand Gymshark at the age of 19 from his parents’ home while studying at Aston University, and working evenings as a Pizza Hut delivery driver.

READ MORE: The 10 richest people in Britain

He initially sold health supplements, but quickly switched to clothing when he realised the margins were bigger.

Story continues

The entrepreneur jumped three places to sixth after his wealth increased £65m to £138m.

Sticking with sport: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale came in unchanged at seventh while Anthony Joshua jumped from thirteenth to eighth.

Jack Sullivan remained in third spot. Sullivan’s father David owns West Ham United alongside David Gold. Jack is currently managing director of West Ham United Women.

Unchanged in second place was heiress Lady Charlotte Wellesley, the daughter of the Duke of Wellington, who married billionaire Alejandro Santo Domingo in 2017.

Top Ten

1. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £10.295bn

2. Lady Charlotte Wellesley – £2.031bn

3. Jack Sullivan and family – £1.1bn

4. India Rose James and family – £730m

5. Ed Sheeran – £200m

6. Ben Francis – £138m

7. Gareth Bale – £114m

8. Anthony Joshua – £107m

9. Daniel Radcliff – £94m

10. Harry Styles – £63m