'The Suicide Squad' will be ‘heavily R-rated,' promises Joel Kinnaman

Actor Joel Kinnaman has promised that The Suicide Squad will be “heavily R-rated” and “insane,” while teasing that every page of James Gunn’s script made him laugh.

“The script is so funny,” Kinnaman told The Hollywood Reporter. “James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing...

“For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before.

“So I asked James to work with me and teach me this s***. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f***ing monster.”

Alongside Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, Kinnaman is one of a handful of actors from David Ayer’s 2016 film Suicide Squad who will be involved in Gunn’s take on the DC characters.

But the Swede has promised that they were able to replicate the bond of the original film with the new actors, who include Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga and Pete Davidson.

"There’s definitely some new members that are already becoming real friends, but there’s something about the first gang of lunatics.

“There was more energy put into making the movie the second time around. The first time around, there was a lot of energy put into everything around us.

“There was never a bad ego on either of these films; not the first or the second one. There was never a s****y person that was trying to suck up all the air. On both films, there were really generous, warm, funny people around that were just about feeding the collective.

“I think we brought that spirit of the first film into the second one as well.”

The Suicide Squad is currently due for release on 6 August, 2021.