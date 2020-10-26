The Sister Is The New Psychological Horror From The Creator Of Luther – And It's Perfect For Halloween

If you’ve already made your way through Netflix’s Halloween offerings, and fancy something a bit more alternative, ITV has got the perfect drama for you this week, as psychological horror The Sister debuts.

From Neil Cross, best known as the creator of Luther, The Sister is guaranteed to send chills down your spine as it airs over the next four nights.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new drama…

What is The Sister actually about?

A synopsis for the show explains: “Nathan seems to have it all — a loving wife, a beautiful home and a solid, if unexciting, career. But Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a New Year’s Eve party 10 years ago, which led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman… the sister of the woman who is now his wife.

“Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened — and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. Until one rainy evening, years later, when Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news. They’re digging up the woods.”

The story of its conception is chilling in itself

As already mentioned, The Sister is the brainchild of Luther creator and writer Neil Cross, and his based on his 2009 novel Burial.

The story was inspired by a real-life experience which he had following a drunken night out as a teenager, after which he had a vivid recollection of stabbing a man to death after taking a shortcut home through some woods.

He, of course, didn’t really kill anyone, but spent 20 years haunted by his hallucinations, fearing that he might have done, checking missing persons reports and searching for news stories of a body found in the woods.

“I was compelled to because it always seemed much too vivid to have been a dream,” he explains. “Dreams fade. This did not. It had exactly the qualities of memory... and like all such memories, it haunted my sleepless nights. A small, haunted part of me always wondered: what if I’d actually done it?”

This was the starting point for Burial and The Sister, which Neil says is “about someone fundamentally decent who is haunted by guilt — and perhaps by something else.”

The story is told in a different way to the book

While Burial works across a linear narrative, Neil realised he had to tell the story in a different way for TV, deconstructing it and rebuilding it across three timelines.

“There is a 2010 timeline, a 2013 timeline and a present day timeline,” he explains. “They are nested like Russian dolls; which is something I had never tried to do before. I’m a very linear storyteller, typically.

“It seemed to me to be the right way to tell this story. That was exciting and liberating and it freed me from all these assumptions about the book. About what needed to be kept in.”

The Sister boasts an accomplished and well-known cast

Russell Tovey (Years And Years, Being Human, Him & Her) plays Nathan, who is described as “incredibly likeable, but ordinary”. While we was once a bright-eyed lad about town, the events of a fateful night long ago transformed him into a measured, sensible, fearful adult.

