‘The Simpsons’ finally gave gay character Smithers his own love story and viewers react

Love was in the animated air on The Simpsons Sunday, when the character Waylon Smithers Jr. was finally given his own love story on the show. During the episode Smithers, who came out as gay in a 2016 episode, was set up by Homer Simpson of all people and began dating a famous fashion designer named Michael de Graaf, who was voiced by Victor Garber of Alias fame.

Much like Smithers’ coming out episode, this one was written by longtime series writer Rob LaZebnik, along with his son, Johnny LaZebnik. They both live-Tweeted throughout the show’s east coast and west coast airings, giving thanks to the animators and lending their thoughts as things played out.

I think it will take me my whole life to accept that this is real. @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/hN17TE0jN8 — Johnny LaZebnik (@jlazebnik) November 22, 2021

Many thanks to @mattselman and the @thesimpsons writers and animators for doing amazing work on our gayest episode ever. — Rob LaZebnik (@Rlazebnik) November 22, 2021

i was so excited to write an episode about a gay springfieldian!! obviously my first choice was the mustachioed man with an iguana from “the burns cage,” but smithers was a strong second choice. pic.twitter.com/GGuEu4fCrk — Johnny LaZebnik (@jlazebnik) November 22, 2021

Viewers at home praised the episode on Twitter as well, calling it “Emmy worthy” and saying that it is one of the best episodes of the season for the long-running show.

This was my favorite episode of The Simpsons so far this season!#TheSimpsons #VictorGarber pic.twitter.com/9kUevIdctJ — eugelicious (@eugelicious1) November 22, 2021

What a beautiful episode, written with love @TheSimpsons. I love you all. Stay beautiful and I can't wait to see you again. #TheSimpsons — Love, Joshua (@lovejoshua2021) November 22, 2021

@TheSimpsons very nice heart warming episode tonight. — Nick fully vaxed (PF/MO). Buttertarts party of NS. (@NickCnf) November 22, 2021

And hopefully this opens the door for Smithers to get more shots at love, because this time around there was a bit of a deal breaker for Smithers when it came to de Graaf: he was unkind to dogs.

The Simpsons airs weeknights at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.

