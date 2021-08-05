theScore to be acquired by U.S.-based Penn National Gaming in US$2 billion deal

Toronto, Canada - June 6, 2020: theScore sign at their headquarters in Toronto. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (formerly theScore, Inc.) is the company providing digital media and sports betting product

Canadian sports betting and media firm the Score Media and Gaming (SCR.TO)(SCR) is set to be acquired Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming (PENN) in a US$2-billion cash and stock deal.

The companies said in a joint news release on Thursday that the combination will create "North America's leading digital sports content, gaming and technology company."

Big U.S. gaming firms have fixated on Canada's sports betting market in recent months as Bill C-218, legislation to allow bets on individual sporting events, was passed by Parliament. The interest fuelled speculation that theScore would eventually fall into U.S. hands, as the company launched its digital sports book in a handful of U.S. states.

Matias Dorta, an analyst at New York-based Roundhill Investments, told Yahoo Finance Canada last month that he saw theScore's value as an acquisition target for a U.S. firm. Dorta questioned if the company was looking to "conquer as much land as possible" south of the border ahead of a deal.

"Even just the footprint is valuable," he said in an interview. "Someone like theScore, who let's say does take a meaningful market position in Canada, and then just has the licences and fiscal [details] figured on the U.S. side, being live in like 10 states, that could be attractive for a potential acquirer."

