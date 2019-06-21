The Rush: Zion rises to power as Pelicans take Duke forward #1

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, June 21st, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NBA Draft was last night and Zion Williamson went #1 overall to New Orleans, and #2, and #3 picks were as expected as well. The only intrigue came thereafter: a handful of trades, the second draftee to be Japanese-born, and the first to dress like a member of the Jedi High Council.

The USWNT continued their strong showing at the Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over Sweden. They finished group play at the top of their group and with a record + 18 run differential over their first three games.

THE RUSH will be back next week. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.