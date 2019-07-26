The Rush: Why is Kevin Durant’s Achilles affecting Andrew Luck’s training camp?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, July 26, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

As NFL training camps opened around the country, the last two unsigned NFL draft picks made it official with their teams. Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams signed for four years with San Francisco and the Jets, respectively.

The Colts are going to be cautious with their franchise QB because of Kevin Durant. They’ll take it slow with Andrew Luck’s calf injury out of fear that, like Kevin Durant, he’ll tear his Achilles and they’ll lose him to the Brooklyn Nets.

The baseball trade deadline is next week and there are more questions than answers. Will the Mets trade Syndergaard to the Yanks? If not, who will the Yanks trade for? Stroman? Ray? Or will the Indians deal Bauer? Stay tuned!

