The Rush: Unvaccinated NBA players surprising ally but could lose game checks

THE RUSH with Jared Quay

It’s Thursday, September 30, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The small-but-loud minority of unvaccinated NBA players got the attention of Senator Ted Cruz, while learning they could lose game checks this season, depending on local health and safety regulations

Plus, the Brewers lose pitcher Devin Williams for the postseason after he broke his hand, following a drunken celebration… of making the postseason