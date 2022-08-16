The Rush: Unknown individual calls multiple teams trying to set up Roquan Smith trade
It’s Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
In an interview with a Chicago reporter, Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said he could see himself playing for the Bulls ‘down the line’
An unknown person has been calling various teams to discuss possible trades for Bears’ linebacker Roquan Smith
