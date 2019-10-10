The Rush: Trump targets rival ticket, Popovich/Kerr 2020

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, October 10th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Despite dealing with an impeachment inquiry, President Trump found the time to troll Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich over their comments about the NBA’s relationship with China.

Clayton Kershaw gave up two home runs in relief as the Nationals came back to stun the Dodgers in game 5 of the NLDS, 7-3 in 10 innings.

In Atlanta, Game 5 between the Braves and the Cardinals was over before it started as the Cards dropped 10 in the first inning, en route to a 13-1 loss.

Saquon Barkley isn’t going to play against the Patriots tonight, but you can watch him in the video above as he appears in our latest installment of Dad Jokes.

