The Rush: Tom Brady to Tampa is all upside for Bucs fans...except for one thing

It’s Monday, March 23, 2020 and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

After his team’s divorce with Tom Brady, Robert Kraft took out an ad in a Tampa Bay paper to thank his former QB and let the city know “They got a good one.”

Along with the good of Tom Brady under center comes the bad as the Buccaneers make an unwelcome change for fans.

The NFL announces its leaving Las Vegas for the 2020 Draft because of COVID-19 fears.

In what was the only professional competition in North America over the weekend, Denny Hamlin edged out Dale Jr. to win the NASCAR Pro-Invitational.

In today’s installment of The ‘Rona Diaries, Steph Curry can’t miss, Shaq goes to first grade and Alex Morgan shows that being pregnant can’t stop her from ballin’ out.

